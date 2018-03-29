Non-Profit Organization, BRAVE Coalition Foundation Celebrates 5th Annual 'BRAVE Day' a Day of Women Empowerment, Nationwide!

BRAVE Coalition Foundation held a reception and educational panel discussion in San Antonio, TX to celebrate their impact for women nationally, as well as look forward to paving the way in partnering with Dr. Chrysopoulo to announce the upcoming Breast Advocate® App. This cutting edge app will allow patients, survivors, and family members of Breast Cancer patients to learn about breast cancer surgery and reconstruction options, share and advocate in personal decision making for reconstruction, and gain support from the Breast Advocate Community.

Find out more about the Breast Advocate® App at breastadvocateapp.com.

Get involved with BRAVE, a 501 (c)(3), visit and like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bravecoalition/ or visit us online at www.bravecoalition.org

The Breast Restoration AdVocacy and Education (BRAVE) Coalition Foundation was founded in 2013 by Christine Grogan, industry leader in breast restoration rights awareness, to promote education and awareness of resources for breast cancer survivors regarding breast reconstruction options. The BRAVE Coalition mission is to give every breast cancer survivor the choice and opportunity to experience life beyond cancer as her whole self, however she defines it.

To find out how to get involved with BRAVE, visit and like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bravecoalition/ or visit us online at www.bravecoalition.org or email Katie Holmes, Executive Director at: katie@bravecoalition.org

