Non-Profit Resilient Retreat Culminates Its Grand Opening Events With a Sold-Out Keynote Address by Actress and Humanitarian Ashley Judd

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilient Retreat, a new Sarasota non-profit providing free and confidential support for survivors of abuse, first responders and helping professionals, recently celebrated the pinnacle of its grand opening events: a sold-out luncheon with keynote speaker, actress and humanitarian Ashley Judd.

Resilient Retreat Founder and Board Chair Dr. Sidney Turner leads the ceremonial ribbon cutting on November 3, 2022, at the non-profit's all-new site in Sarasota, Florida. Actress and humanitarian Ashley Judd addresses more than 500 attendees at Resilient Retreat's sold-out grand opening on November 3, in Sarasota, Florida.

Held on Thursday, November 3, this highly anticipated community event included a ceremonial ribbon cutting, a VIP sponsor reception and a booking signing by Ms. Judd. More than 500 attendees joined together for a magnificent, tented luncheon on the retreat's 84 acres of conservation land. The event included remarks by Resilient Retreat Founder and Board Chair Dr. Sidney Turner and Executive Director Lisa Intagliata, a live auction and a special keynote address by Ms. Judd, who spoke of her own personal story of healing and resiliency.

The luncheon came on the heels of the non-profit's recent Campus Building Dedication and Open House, which took place on Tuesday, October 18. Free and open to the public, the event drew a wide audience from the Greater Sarasota community. Event highlights included guided tours of the center's new facilities, a sage ceremony and the placement of a time capsule. Attendees also experienced samplings from the center's interdisciplinary programming, including neurofeedback, yoga, equine and animal therapies, art and music therapies and much more.

"We are humbled and grateful for the outpowering of support we have received throughout this journey," said Executive Director Lisa Intagliata. "While we exceeded our expectations and goals for each of these events, there is still much work to be done, particularly as our community continues to heal from the widespread effects of Hurricane Ian. Now more than ever, there is a need to provide training and support not only to trauma survivors, but also to organizations and helping professionals such as nurses, first responders and teachers, as they too experience the effects of stress and compassion fatigue."

In addition to its individual participant programs, Resilient Retreat provides community trainings on trauma for corporations, businesses, non-profits and non-governmental agencies. Immediately following Hurricane Ian, the team quickly ramped up its efforts with increased trainings to provide much-needed mental health support for community partners. These efforts included sessions for the community sponsored by The Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation and the Sarasota County School District, among others.

"We are thankful that through advocates such as Ashley Judd, trauma no longer has the stigma it once did. We are witnessing more individuals, and organizations, recognizing the effects of trauma and seeking help. With few free, confidential and evidence-based resources like Resilient Retreat, we know that there will continue to be a great need for our work, not only in our community but beyond. Through the kind financial support of our donors and the work by our board members, staff and volunteers, we stand ready to serve with open doors, and open arms."

About Resilient Retreat

Located on 84 acres of conservation land on Fruitville Road in Sarasota, Resilient Retreat is a respite where survivors of abuse, first responders and helping professionals from throughout the United States can visit and participate in holistic day-long programs, virtual programs as well as multi-day, overnight intensive retreats, free of charge and with full confidentiality. Addressing the impacts of trauma on the mind, body and spirit, the center's evidence-based, interdisciplinary programs include support groups, neurofeedback, animal and equine therapy, yoga, meditation, mindfulness, time in nature, art and music therapies and much more.

