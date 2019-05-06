Non-Profit Takes Aim At Gun Violence With A History Book Stacked To Stop A Bullet

CHICAGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just ahead of National Gun Violence Awareness Day this June, one organization in Chicago is hoping to make a difference in a powerful new public awareness campaign. The Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence (ICHV), a non-profit that advocates for common sense gun laws nationwide, is sharing the story of gun violence in America with the introduction of The Gun Violence History Book to inspire conversation and action across the country while gaining support for new legislation like the Fix the FOID Act [HB 96].

The Gun Violence History Book

ICHV is unveiling The Gun Violence History Book, which encapsulates 228 years of gun violence history in America in over 19 chapters and 853 pages. The book itself does what history has not been able to do – stop an actual bullet, as captured in the campaign video. And it will be part of a travelling installation stopping in cities from Dallas to D.C. where significant moments of gun violence in history took place. By visiting StopGunViolenceHistory.com, teachers can request a copy of the book to teach a history class at their schools and anyone can directly email their Senator demanding support for universal background checks.

"For the last 40 years, we've been committed to addressing America's tragic history with gun violence," said John Gruber, Associate Board Chair and Communications Consultant at Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. "So with this book, we decided to approach this problem in a different way. A way that would hopefully help people and policymakers learn a lesson from history and turn the page on gun violence in the U.S."

These efforts are intended to raise awareness of the problem of gun violence across Illinois and the U.S. where there are nearly forty-thousand firearm fatalities each year. ICHV partnered with advertising agency FCB Chicago to bring the efforts to life and highlight this incredibly important issue in an unforgettable way.

Campaign footage, including expert and local official interviews, available here. For more information on the work of the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence and how to get involved in advocating for universal background checks visit www.ichv.org. Join the conversation online by using #stopgunviolencehistory.

About The Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence

ICHV is the oldest and largest statewide organization in the US working to prevent the devastation caused by firearms. Founded in 1975 by four suburban Chicago women concerned about the tragic consequences of handgun proliferation and availability, ICHV works on a variety of fronts to educate, raise public awareness, and build coalitions to enact change in laws and behavior. For 40 years, ICHV has been a leader among state gun violence prevention groups. Learn more at ichv.org or on social media (Twitter/Instagram: @NoGunViolence, Facebook: Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence).

About FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, fully integrated marketing communications company focused on changing consumer behavior for the benefit of clients, colleagues and communities. With more than 8,000 people from 120 offices in 80 countries, the network brings strong understanding of local markets and cultures while continuing a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Learn more at www.FCB.com or on social media (Twitter/Instagram: @FCBglobal, Facebook/LinkedIn: FCB Global). FCB is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies.

