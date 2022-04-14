Non-PVC IV Bags Market size to Grow by USD 572.95 million | ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd. and B Braun Melsungen AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Non-PVC IV Bags Market size is expected to increase by USD 572.95 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.43%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The non-PVC IV bags market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of distribution channels to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers non-PVC IV bags such as PVC/DEHP- Free IV Administration Set.

Regional Market Outlook

The market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the market in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Non-PVC IV Bags Market Driver:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases:

According to the CDC, as of 2020, 7 in 10 people in the US had one or more chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and chronic lung disease. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), as of January 2022, there were 1,918,030 active cases of cancer in the US. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Non-PVC IV Bags Market Trend:

Use of multi-chambered non-polyvinyl chloride IV bags for parenteral nutrition:

Multi-chamber non-PVC IV bags are used to deliver different types of IV fluids at the same time to patients. Vendors are resorting to different strategies to strengthen their geographic presence in the global non-PVC IV bags market. Such factors are expected to further support the market during the forecast period.

Non-PVC IV Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 572.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd., B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Care Weller Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., Jiangsu Eyoung Medical Devices Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Sanxin Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Kraton Corp., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PolyCine GmbH, RENOLIT SE, Sartorius AG, Sealed Air Corp., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Technoflex, and YangZhong Wealth Metal Co. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Single chamber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Single chamber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Single chamber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Single chamber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Single chamber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Multi chamber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Multi chamber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Multi chamber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Multi chamber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Multi chamber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 B Braun Melsungen AG

Braun Melsungen AG Exhibit 88: B Braun Melsungen AG - Overview



Exhibit 89: B Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 90: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key news



Exhibit 91: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: B Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 93: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 98: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 99: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.7 Kraton Corp.

Exhibit 102: Kraton Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Kraton Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Kraton Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Kraton Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 PolyCine GmbH

Exhibit 110: PolyCine GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 111: PolyCine GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: PolyCine GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 RENOLIT SE

Exhibit 113: RENOLIT SE - Overview



Exhibit 114: RENOLIT SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: RENOLIT SE - Key offerings

10.11 Sartorius AG

Exhibit 116: Sartorius AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Sartorius AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Sartorius AG - Key news



Exhibit 119: Sartorius AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Sartorius AG - Segment focus

10.12 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

