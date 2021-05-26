Non-PVC IV Bags Market Size Worth $3.09 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 9.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-PVC IV bags market size is expected to reach USD 3.09 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for non-PVC substitutes is expected to grow in response to increasing global demand for nontoxic medical packaging and stringent legislation banning the use of PVC (polyvinyl chloride). Significant research and development for new alternatives are also expected to drive the global market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The single-chamber product segment dominated the global market accounting for a revenue share of over 63% in 2020 due to the extensive use of IV drips and other mixtures

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) was the largest material segment in 2020 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period

Higher protection and utility of EVA in frozen mixtures, like blood banks, are expected to have a significant impact on the segment growth

The liquid mixture segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its increased usage

North America was the dominant regional market in 2020. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The emergence of a large number of local companies and growing Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the Asia Pacific are driving the regional market

Non-PVC IV bags are majorly used for parenteral nutrition and chemotherapy. With the advent of different varieties of substitutes, such as EVA and polypropylene, PVC packaging is likely to be replaced by non-PVC substitutions, such as polypropylene and EVA. These materials can be utilized for various purposes, such as cold or frozen storage and custom mixtures. Thus, the wide applicability of non-PVC IV bags is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

In addition, stringent regulatory policies related to PVC IV bags have led to an increase in the use of non-PVC materials in the medical and non-medical industries. The global movement toward non-PVC materials provides tremendous growth prospects, drawing producers and investors to the sector. Non-PVC IV bags are becoming more common in parenteral nutrition services. Since the composition varies from patient to patient, they have a high demand for multi-chambered containers. With the introduction of tailored clinical solutions, the need for customized IV bag suppliers is expected to grow.

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-PVC IV bags market on the basis of product, material, content and region:

Non-PVC IV Bags Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Single Chamber



Multi Chamber

Non-PVC IV Bags Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)



Polypropylene



Copolyester Ether



Others

Non-PVC IV Bags Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Frozen Mixture



Liquid Mixture

Non-PVC IV Bags Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Non-PVC IV Bags Market

RENOLIT

Baxter

Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.

Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd.

PolyCine GmbH

Kraton Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Pfizer, Inc.

