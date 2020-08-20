Non-residential Green Buildings Market Report 2020-2030: Breakdowns for Office, Education, Hotels & Restaurants, Retail, Institutional/Assembly, and Healthcare Applications

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-residential Green Buildings Market: COVID-19's Impact (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Living roofs/green roofs increasingly being implemented in green buildings



The global nonresidential green buildings market is expected to decline from $85.1 billion in 2019 and to $79.05 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The criteria for green building constructions are expected to change in preparedness to prevention and control of such pandemic diseases in coming years. The market is then expected to recover and reach $103.08 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 9.3%.



Increased need for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions contributed to the growth of the Nonresidential green building market. According to the USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council) report, green buildings can reduce carbon emission by 34% and consume 25% less energy than the conventional buildings. It has now become essential for Commercial construction companies to give priority to sustainable design and construction techniques to utilize our planets finite resources in a sensible way. Encouraging sustainable business practices is an important reason for building green in most countries for conservation of energy and protecting natural resources. Moreover, increased concerns of global warming resulted in sustainable and ecofriendly activities increased the demand for Nonresidential green building market.



Concern about affordability and perception that green is for high-end projects is expected to limit the growth of the Nonresidential green building market. Green is associated with high end projects is a growing perception worldwide. According to North American Dodge Data & Analytics green building trends 2018 report, nearly 37% in US and 36% in Canada perceived that green buildings are not affordable and are only meant for high end projects and 1/3 of respondents in Germany perceived accordingly. Similarly, around 41% of UAE, 32% of Southeast Asians and 37% of South Africans reported it as an obstacle and acting as one of the major challenges. Decreasing affordability due to increased perception that green is for high end projects is limiting the growth of the market.



North America was the largest region in the nonresidential green building market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. Major players in the nonresidential green buildings industry are Turner Corp., Clark Construction, AECOM, Swinerton, Hensel Phelps, Skanska, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Holder Construction, Webcor, and Walsh Group.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider nonresidential green buildings market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The nonresidential green buildings market section of the report gives context. It compares the nonresidential green buildings market with other segments of the nonresidential green buildings market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, nonresidential green buildings indicators comparison.

