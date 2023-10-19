Non-Residential HVAC Rental Equipment Market size to increase by USD 1.56 billion during 2022-2027 | Growing adoption of cleanrooms across industries to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-residential HVAC rental equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.56 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by component (unitary equipment, portable equipment, and chillers equipment), end-user (industrial and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-Residential HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2023-2027

The growing adoption of cleanrooms across industries drives market growth. A cleanroom is essentially an enclosure that is environmentally controlled such that the concentration of airborne particulates, air pressure, temperature, humidity, static charges, airflow patterns, motion, and lighting are controlled within a particular threshold. In addition, dirt and dust particles are prevented from adhering to surfaces in order to obtain high-quality and reliable electronic and medical end-products. Therefore, it fuels the demand for HVAC systems as it acts as a vital component for maintaining cleanliness standards. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the non-residential HVAC rental equipment market: Aggreko Plc, Air on Location Inc., AIR SOLUTIONS, Ashtead Group Plc, Big Ten Rentals, Carrier Global Corp., Caterpillar Inc., City Air Toronto Air Conditioning and Heating, Enercare Inc., Entech Sales and Service LLC, Gal Power Systems, Herc Holdings Inc., HVAC Equipment Rentals, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Oklahoma Chiller Corp., OnSite HVAC Rentals LLC, Reliance Comfort Ltd., Sin Chee Heng Sdn Bhd, and United Rentals Inc.

The Non-residential HVAC Rental Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.28% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period.

There is a rapid expansion of production volume by various end-user industries in order to meet the increasing demands of customers, which in turn is fuelling the adoption of energy-efficient equipment for various industrial processes.

Challenges

Easy availability of HVAC equipment financing hindering the market.

Various equipment finance companies are planning to make HVAC equipment financing more accessible and efficient for customers due to the increasing demand for HVAC equipment among industrial and commercial customers.

Key Segments:

The market share growth of the unitary equipment segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment mainly comprises heating equipment, ventilation equipment, and air conditioning equipment. Herc Rentals is one of the prominent heating ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) rental market players offering a wide range of customers with efficient and effective rental unitary solutions for temporary heating, cooling, drying, or dehumidification.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample Report

