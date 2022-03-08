Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market to Grow by USD 30.23 billion| Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Non-small Cell Lung Cancer to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Mar 08, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-small cell lung cancer drugs market will be driven by factors such as increasing prevalence and incidence of non-small cell lung cancer. The market is expected to grow by USD 30.23 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope
The non-small cell lung cancer drugs market report covers the following areas:
- Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market size
- Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market trends
- Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market industry analysis
Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By product, the market has been segmented into biologics, small molecule targeted therapy, and chemotherapy. The biologics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increased prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer and the availability of biologics to treat the disease.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges
The increasing prevalence and incidence of non-small cell lung cancer is driving the non-small cell lung cancer drugs market growth. This is due to the rise in risk factors such as cigarette smoking, secondary smoking, air pollution, and occupational exposure. In Asian countries, rapid industrial development and sub-urbanization, and disease patterns are leading to the increased prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer.
Factors such as high cost of treatment may challenge the market growth. Non-small cell lung cancer can be treated by surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy. However, the cost of these treatments is very high. Immunotherapy for non small cell lung cancer may include immune checkpoint inhibitors such as OPDIVO, KEYTRUDA, TECENTRIQ, and IMFINZI. The overall cost of treatment, including diagnosis, hospitalization, outpatient office visits, and a monthly initial treatment phase, is USD 46,000 per patient.
Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market, including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Innovent Biologics Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. among others.
Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist non-small cell lung cancer drugs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the non-small cell lung cancer drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the non-small cell lung cancer drugs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of non-small cell lung cancer drugs market vendors
Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.1%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 30.23 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.28
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Innovent Biologics Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Small molecule targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
