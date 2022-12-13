Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market to Reach USD 36.9 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 9.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer occur in people who smoke and consume tobacco drive the growth of the global non small cell lung cancer market.

PORTLAND, Ore. , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Global Non Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market by Type (Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Large Cell Carcinoma, Others), by Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global non small cell lung cancer industry generated $15.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $36.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/666

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer occur in people who smoke and consume tobacco drive the growth of the global non small cell lung cancer market. However, high-cost expenditure in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and stringent government rules for product approval restrict the market growth. Moreover, widespread use of sneakers in numerous environments and a large consumer base including fitness & gym visitors, athletes, and rock climbers, present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global non small cell lung cancer market, owing to decrease in number of patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer during the lockdown.

Also, disruption in supply chain during the pandemic resulted in shortage of therapeutics, thereby hampering the market growth.

The adenocarcinoma segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the adenocarcinoma segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in smoking on regular basis around the globe. However, the large cell carcinoma segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the advancements in R&D activities.

The targeted therapy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on treatment type, the targeted therapy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its potential to prevent the growth of malignant cells. However, the immunotherapy segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to constant investment in developing new products by the key players.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/666

The hospital pharmacy segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer diseases, such as adenocarcinoma and large cell carcinoma and increase in number of hospitalization of patients suffering with NSCLC. However, the online pharmacy segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to constant focus of market players to establish their products on e-commerce sales channels along with increase in number of online platforms related to healthcare.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the innovations in healthcare sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the investments by the public and private market players in this field.

Leading Market Players: -

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Novartis AG,

Pfizer Inc.,

Astrazeneca,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Celgene Corporation,

Sanofi,

Boehringer Ingelheim

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Hysteroscope Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Interventional Oncology Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Intraosseous Infusion Device Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Orthopedic Consumables Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research