Non-store And Online Menswear Market Size worth USD 59.61, Market Analysis Segmented by Product and Geography - Technavio

Top Key players in Non-store And Online Menswear Market

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

boohoo.com UK Ltd.

GANT USA Corp.

Corp. Grailed Inc.

Grenson Ltd.

J D Williams and Co. Ltd.

Kohls Corp.

Landmark Group

The non-store and online menswear market will be affected by a rising emphasis on inorganic growth. Apart from this, other market trends include increasing customization and decreasing brand loyalty. In addition, increasing digital spending, growth in the apparel segment, and availability of a wide range of products online will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Buy Sample Report.

Non-store And Online Menswear Market Split

By Product

Apparel



Accessories and others

By Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The market analysis is done based on regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026.

The non-store and online menswear market research report shed light on the foremost regions: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global non-store and online menswear industry by value?

What will be the size of the global non-store and online menswear industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global non-store and online menswear industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global non-store and online menswear market?

Non-store and online menswear market research report presents critical information and factual data about the non-store and online menswear industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in non-store and online menswear market studies.

Non-store And Online Menswear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 59.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., boohoo.com UK Ltd., GANT USA Corp., Grailed Inc., Grenson Ltd., J D Williams and Co. Ltd., Kohls Corp., Landmark Group, Next Plc, Nordstrom Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., River Island Clothing Co. Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The Gap Inc., The Kroger Co., Walmart Inc., and YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Accessories and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Accessories and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 93: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Landmark Group

Exhibit 98: Landmark Group - Overview



Exhibit 99: Landmark Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Landmark Group - Key offerings

10.6 Next Plc

Exhibit 101: Next Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Next Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Next Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Next Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Nordstrom Inc.

Exhibit 105: Nordstrom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Nordstrom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Nordstrom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Nordstrom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Nordstrom Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 River Island Clothing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: River Island Clothing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: River Island Clothing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: River Island Clothing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Shoppers Stop Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Shoppers Stop Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Shoppers Stop Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Shoppers Stop Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 The Kroger Co.

Exhibit 120: The Kroger Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: The Kroger Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: The Kroger Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 123: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Walmart Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

