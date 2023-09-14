Non-surgical Skin Tightening Market to grow by USD 507.59 million from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alma Lasers Ltd., Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH and BTL Group of Companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-surgical skin tightening market is estimated to grow by USD 507.59 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.61%. The non-surgical skin tightening market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer non-surgical skin tightening market are Alma Lasers Ltd., Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, BTL Group of Companies, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Dr. Mohan Thomas Aesthetics, EndyMed Medical Ltd, Fotona d.o.o, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Meyer Haake GmbH, Nishtha Wellness, Sciton Inc., Strata Skin Sciences Inc., Venus Concept Inc., El.En. Spa., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Sisram Medical Ltd., and Bausch Health Companies Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-surgical Skin Tightening Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Alma Lasers Ltd. - The company offers non-surgical skin tightening solutions such as Alma PrimeX, Accent Prime, and BeautiFull.

The company offers non-surgical skin tightening solutions such as Alma PrimeX, Accent Prime, and BeautiFull.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market. Europe is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another growing region of the market. This is due to the growing interest in personal care, which has led to an increase in cosmetic treatments. The US and Canada are major revenue contributors, where key users are between the ages of 35 and 65, who choose these products to remove wrinkles and maintain a youthful appearance. Furthermore, sales of facial beauty products continue to grow in the region as more and more people turn to botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion to achieve fuller and more attractive skin. This helps in efficient supply chain management, ensures timely delivery of facial beauty products to end users, and facilitates the adoption of those processes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Increase in demand for cosmetic laser procedures

Increase in demand for cosmetic laser procedures Key Trend - Growth in medical tourism initiatives

- Growth in medical tourism initiatives Major Challenges - Adverse effects of non-surgical skin tightening

Market Segmentation

By Gender, the market is classified into female and male. The female segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Skin cells break down with age, causing wrinkles. With aging, the immune system weakens, causing the skin to become rougher, more susceptible to damage, and easy to bruise. In addition, the loss of elastic tissue (elastin) in the skin also leads to skin loss. To eliminate or reduce these age-related problems, women are choosing non-surgical skin tightening, which has become an important aspect of the non-surgical skin tightening market. Most laser cosmetic surgeries performed in the US are for women. This is due to increased spending on cosmetology and increased household income due to the increasing number of working women. Furthermore, financial opportunities in urban areas have led to the migration of rural people to cities, further expanding the consumer pool of service providers. This leads to lifestyle changes and increased costs, making it easier for women to save their hard-earned money and use them for non-surgical skin tightening. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Non-surgical Skin Tightening Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

