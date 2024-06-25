Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market size is set to grow by USD 6.92 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing adoption of hpp technology boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-thermal pasteurization market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.92 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.19% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of hpp technology is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing end-user preference for advanced non-thermal pasteurization equipment. However, high capital investments and operating costs poses a challenge. Key market players include American Pasteurization Co., Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd., EXDIN Solutions Sp. Zoo, FresherTech, Hiperbaric S.A., Holmach Ltd., HPP FOOD TECHNOLOGY SL, Hydrolock, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Lyras AS, Pulsemaster, The MGT Group, thyssenkrupp AG, Universal Pure LLC, and Ypsicon Advanced Technologies SL.

Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.19% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6925.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Mexico, Germany, China, and Brazil Key companies profiled American Pasteurization Co., Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd., EXDIN Solutions Sp. Zoo, FresherTech, Hiperbaric S.A., Holmach Ltd., HPP FOOD TECHNOLOGY SL, Hydrolock, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Lyras AS, Pulsemaster, The MGT Group, thyssenkrupp AG, Universal Pure LLC, and Ypsicon Advanced Technologies SL

Market Driver

The non-thermal pasteurization market is experiencing growth due to the adoption of automated equipment by food and beverage companies. This shift prioritizes hygiene, safety, and efficiency, reducing the need for manpower. Vendors are collaborating with food safety solution providers to enhance equipment capabilities. For instance, JBT's acquisition of Prevenio in 2021 brought advanced food safety solutions to the poultry industry. Additionally, manufacturers are launching new models with increased capacity to expand market reach. These advancements are expected to drive the growth of the non-thermal pasteurization market.

The Non-Thermal Pasteurization market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for safe and healthy food products. This innovative technology uses high pressure and specific conditions to eliminate harmful bacteria without the need for high temperatures. Key players in this market include those focusing on producing food-grade gases and those specializing in equipment design and manufacturing. Trends include the use of hydrostatic pressure, ultra-high pressure, and the integration of sensors for real-time monitoring. Additionally, the development of cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions is a major focus. Overall, the Non-Thermal Pasteurization market is poised for continued expansion as consumers seek out safer and more sustainable food processing methods.

Market Challenges

The non-thermal pasteurization market faces significant challenges due to high investment costs, averaging around USD3 million . These expenses primarily cover equipment purchases, with control and pumping systems being major components. Operational costs, including labor, energy, and depreciation, also contribute to the total expenses. Small- and medium-sized food processing companies may find these costs prohibitive, limiting market growth in developing economies. These high costs negatively impact profit margins for end-users, potentially hindering the expansion of the non-thermal pasteurization market.

The Non-Thermal Pasteurization market faces several challenges in its implementation and growth. One challenge is the high cost of equipment and technology required for the process. Another challenge is the need for proper product handling and storage to maintain the effectiveness of the pasteurization. Additionally, consumer acceptance of non-thermal pasteurization is still a concern due to the perception that it may not provide the same level of safety as traditional thermal pasteurization. Furthermore, regulations and standards for non-thermal pasteurization vary from country to country, making it difficult for companies to navigate and comply with them. Lastly, the market is still in its early stages, with limited research and development investments, which can hinder its growth potential.

Segment Overview

This non-thermal pasteurization market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Food

1.2 Beverages

1.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.4 Cosmetics Type 2.1 Solid

2.2 Liquid Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Food- The non-thermal pasteurization market is experiencing growth in various sectors, particularly in the processing of fruits and vegetables. HPP technology, a non-thermal pasteurization method, increases their shelf life up to eight times, making it an attractive option for vendors like Hiperbaric and JBT. In the meat industry, non-thermal pasteurization helps meet regulatory standards, such as those set by the USDA-FSIS. The rising demand for protein-rich and processed foods is driving the market growth in this segment.

Research Analysis

The Non-Thermal Pasteurization market encompasses various advanced technologies such as High Pressure Processing (HPP), Pulsed Electric Fields (PEF), Ultrasonication, and Chemical treatments, which ensure the microbial kill in food products without significantly affecting their nutritional quality and sensory characteristics. These techniques are increasingly being adopted in the production of healthy food products like frozen meat, poultry, dairy food, red meat, and dairy industry due to their ability to maintain the original color, taste, and flavor. Economies of scale and the need to reduce foodborne illnesses are driving the growth of this market. Forward-thinking food production companies are incorporating these non-thermal pasteurization methods to ensure the production of safe and high-quality snacks. High capital investments are required for the implementation of these technologies, but the long-term benefits outweigh the initial costs. BPS Change indicates a positive trend towards the adoption of non-thermal pasteurization techniques in the food industry.

Market Research Overview

The Non-Thermal Pasteurization market refers to the application of non-heat methods to eliminate microorganisms and extend the shelf life of food products. Technologies such as High Pressure Processing (HPP), Pulsed Electric Fields (PEF), and Ultraviolet Light Treatment (UV) are used in this process. HPP involves subjecting food to high pressure, while PEF uses short pulses of electric field to disrupt the cell membranes. UV treatment uses ultraviolet light to inactivate microorganisms. These methods offer several advantages over traditional thermal pasteurization, including preservation of product texture, flavor, and nutritional value. The market for Non-Thermal Pasteurization is expected to grow significantly due to increasing consumer demand for minimally processed and natural food products. The use of these technologies in various food industries, including dairy, juice, and meat, is driving the market growth. The market is also being fueled by the development of new technologies and the increasing adoption of automation in food processing.

