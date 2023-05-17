Non-Toxic Baby Brand Lullaby Earth Honors Memorial Day With 20% Off Savings

Cleaner, healthier crib mattresses for springtime, summertime and beyond – up to $55 off.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lullaby Earth, offering safer and healthier crib mattresses at affordable prices, launched its Memorial Day Sale today announcing 20% off sitewide for consumers with code MEMORIAL20. The sale includes free shipping, free returns and financing options using ShopPay.

Health-conscious parents on a budget can get the brand's 2023 National Parenting Products Award (NAPPA) winning Breathe Safe Breathable Non-toxic Crib Mattress for up to $55 off. This mattress includes a removable, machine-washable breathable cover that maximizes airflow and helps prevent sweaty baby backs during the coming summer months, while still retaining hygienic integrity with seamless waterproofing.

Lullaby Earth's non-toxic crib mattress line-up also includes:

  • Healthy Support Waterproof Crib Mattress: Features patented waterproofing that delivers a quick, wipe-clean solution – Up to $43 off.
  • Breathe Safe Breathable Mini Crib Mattress: Offers the same safety features as the Breathe Safe but fits standard-size mini cribs – $39 off.

Parents will take comfort knowing that all Lullaby Earth products are cleaner for Baby and cleaner for the planet, too. The brand has eliminated the use of flame retardants, polyurethane foam, vinyl/PVC and harmful chemicals. All Lullaby Earth products are MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic, GREENGUARD® Gold certified for low chemical emissions and UL Formaldehyde Free validated.

The brand will expand its offerings this summer with a certified non-toxic kids collection that won't compromise health or finances. Throughout the summer, parents are invited to meet the Lullaby Earth team in person at Babies & Bumps and Prego Expo events across the country.

About Lullaby Earth

Lullaby Earth's mission is to create the safest and healthiest crib mattresses on the planet at prices everyone can afford. Their crib mattresses are designed to maximize physical, chemical, allergenic and hygienic safety, as well as enhance breathability. In 2013, Lullaby Earth pioneered enhanced breathability with the introduction of the Airflow Topper, shortly followed by the Breathe Safe crib mattress in 2014. Building on its safer crib mattress design, Lullaby Earth kept all the safety features babies rely on and added a breathable layer for a cool, dry safer sleep. Plus, it's easy to keep clean with its durable machine-washable design. For more information about Lullaby Earth, visit: https://www.lullabyearth.com/

SOURCE Lullaby Earth

