Non-volatile Dual In-line Memory Module (NVDIMM) Market size to grow by USD 6,750.18 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the proliferation of high-end servers - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-volatile dual in-line memory module market size is set to grow by USD 6,750.18 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 37.55%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, This report presents a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market 2023-2027

Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Enterprise Storage And Server



High-end Workstation



Others

Type

NVDIMM-N



NVDIMM-F

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the enterprise storage and server segment will be significant during the forecast period. Enterprise storage and servers dominate the global market for non-volatile dual in-line memory modules. A type of memory technology called NVDIMMs combines the speed of DRAM with the persistence of data stored in NAND flash. As a result, it is ideal for applications requiring high speed and data integrity, such as servers and enterprise storage. NVDIMMs are frequently used as a cache in enterprise storage to speed up input/output operations and improve system performance as a whole. By providing quick access to data that is frequently accessed, NVDIMMs can reduce storage operations' latency and speed up application response times.

Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market provides a detailed analysis of more than 15 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Avalanche Technology Inc., CrossBar Inc., Diodes Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Kioxia Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Netlist Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Rambus Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanmina Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., and Winbond Electronics Corp.

Vendor offerings

Everspin Technologies Inc. - The company offers nonvolatile dual in-line memory module solutions such as 256Mb ST MRAM.

Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers non-volatile dual in-line memory module solutions in partnership with NEXTGENIO.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers nonvolatile dual in-line memory module solutions such as HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen9.

The non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The proliferation of high-end servers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high procurement cost will hamper the market growth.

Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The proliferation of high-end servers is notably driving the NVDIMM market during the forecast period.

The global expansion of the market for non-volatile dual in-line memory modules is largely attributed to the rise of high-end servers.

As the complexity and scale of high-performance computing (HPC) applications have increased, so has the requirement for memory solutions that are able to meet these requirements.

NVDIMMs are suited to meet these requirements because they can combine the durability of non-volatile memory with the speed of DRAM.

High-end servers have also grown in popularity as a result of the need for fast, dependable memory to handle huge amounts of data quickly in scientific simulations and data analytics applications, which can be done with HPC.

The density of high-end servers is increasing, as more memory is squeezed into a smaller physical space. NVDIMMs are a quick and efficient way to add persistent memory to high-density server systems because they fit into the same physical form factor as standard DRAM modules.

Consequently, it is anticipated that the proliferation of high-end servers will significantly contribute to the expansion of the global NVDIMM market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial- buy the report!

Emerging Trends

The rising demand for fifth-generation technology is a new trend in the global NVDIMM market.

With better network capacity, lower latency, and faster data transfer rates than previous wireless technology generations, 5G represents a significant advancement in wireless communication.

The implementation of 5G technology globally will have a significant impact on the market for non-volatile dual in-line memory modules.

The rapid and efficient handling of enormous amounts of data is one of the main advantages of 5G technology. This is crucial for applications that require fast data transfer, such as real-time analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

As they enable quick data access and can contribute to lowering latency, NVDIMMs are ideal for these kinds of applications.

Additionally, the rapid, low-latency link that 5G technology provides between data centers and end users simplifies and reduces the cost of cloud-based service delivery.

Key Challenges

The high procurement cost is a primary challenge that will hinder the NVDIMM market growth during the forecast period.

Dual in-line nonvolatile memory modules are still in their infancy. The expense of creating and commercializing the innovation is very high.

Additionally, a significant portion of the population is unaware of the advantages of NVDIMMs, which negatively impacts their demand.

Due to the high procurement prices of NVDIMMs, corporations have to pay a lot for raw materials, manufacturing processes, and R&D to produce these goods.

Compared to standard DRAM and NAND memory modules, NVDIMMs are significantly more expensive.

Hence, NVDIMMs have been languid to build up some decent forward momentum, and they are currently restricted to choose use situations where their special elements legitimize the significant expense.

Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist non-volatile dual in-line memory module market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of non-volatile dual in-line memory module market vendors

Related Reports:

The BLE module market size is expected to increase to USD 26.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.36%. The report extensively covers BLE module market segmentation by application (computing devices, smart wearables, smart home appliances, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growth of the IoT market is notably driving the BLE module market growth.

The memristor memory devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 52.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 39,446.25 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (consumer electronics, IT and telecom, automotive, healthcare, and others), type (molecular, iconic thin film memristor, magnetic, and spin-based memristor), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth of smart cities is notably driving market growth.

Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,750.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 34.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avalanche Technology Inc., CrossBar Inc., Diodes Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Kioxia Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Netlist Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Rambus Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sanmina Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., and Winbond Electronics Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

