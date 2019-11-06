Nona Scientific Presents Cutting-Edge Technology That Detects Synthetic Urine at Behavioral Health Innovation Summit

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Scientific, an Ocala-based independent clinical laboratory specializing in urine toxicology testing, presented at the LSF Health Systems' Behavioral Health Innovation Summit its Synthetic Urine Detection test, a new technology that can detect both synthetic and adulterated urine. Synthetic urine was near a billion-dollar industry in 2016 and has grown tremendously. Nona Scientific is one of the only reference laboratories in the country to offer a test incorporating next-generation science detecting 18 classes of subversion and adulteration.

Logo for Nona Scientific, an Ocala-based independent clinical laboratory specializing in urine toxicology testing

Nona Scientific's decision to incorporate cutting-edge technology stems from the lab's desire to help stop the state's spiraling opioid epidemic and save lives. According to the CDC, opioid overdose kills close to 200 people daily in the United States and the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) estimated the cost of the opioid crisis at $696 billion in 2018 — 3.4 percent of GDP — and more than $2.5 trillion for the four-year period from 2015 to 2018. "We are tired of everyone talking about the opioid epidemic but not using our technology to stop the epidemic in its tracks," says Mike Palmer, CEO of Nona Scientific. "Awareness is crucial, but it is time to deploy breakthrough technology to save lives and help heal our communities and state. If someone has an addiction problem and they can pass a drug test 10 out of 10 times while abusing opioids, how can we get them help?"

Nona Scientific's commitment to investing in innovative technology has expanded into an awareness campaign with the production of the documentary film "Clean But Living Dirty." The film explores the lengths addicts will go to in order to pass their drug screens and uncovers how synthetic urine is in wide use, with sales approaching $1 billion per year. These products are openly advertised on the internet and sold across the USA.

Nona Scientific is also releasing an oral mouthwash saliva drug test that detects over 100 different drugs. This technology will be not only important for "Shy Blatter" patients but very useful in rehab settings, law enforcement, workplace, etc. The expected launch date is January 2020. Nona Scientific is honored to lead the way in the fight against addiction and towards lasting healing and recovery.

Nona Scientific is a toxicology laboratory utilizing state-of-the-art technology to provide its clients with the most accurate results available. Committed to providing services that exceed industry standards, it is one of the only reference laboratories in the country to offer Specimen Validity Testing incorporating patented detection technology. Based in Ocala, Florida, Nona Scientific provides urine toxicology drug screens and confirmations for providers across the southeast including rehabilitation and drug treatment centers, physicians, and health systems. More information about Nona Scientific can be found on its website at https://nonascientific.com/.

An awareness campaign and documentary film from one of the country's top toxicology labs shines a spotlight on the synthetic urine market and the shocking lengths addicts will go to cheat their drug test. Currently, the economic effect of drug use in the U.S. is costing more than a trillion dollars annually. In the 1990s, the standards for drug testing were established at the same time a multibillion-dollar industry was being created to cheat those standards. In 2016, synthetic urine was regularly reported to be in wide use, with sales approaching $1 billion per year. The products are openly advertised on the internet and sold across the USA. There have been reports that as high as 30-40% of drug tests are cheated.

Currently in production, a preview (sizzler) of the movie series can be seen on the film's website at https://www.cleanbutlivingdirty.com/ or on YouTube at https://youtu.be/69YrjJTa2x8.

