Nonagen Bioscience Granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

FDA Grants Nonagen Bioscience Test Breakthrough Device Designation Tweet this

Up to 50% of early-stage bladder tumors treated with surgery will recur. Guidelines for the treatment of early-stage bladder cancer recommend the instillation of Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) into the bladder. BCG is an attenuated tuberculosis vaccine that acts as a non-specific immune system stimulant and as such is one of the first immunotherapies to treat human cancer. It has proven to be a successful treatment, assisting in the eradication of residual bladder cancer, reducing recurrence rates and decreasing the progression to more advanced cancers. However, more than half of patients who receive BCG fail to respond, and in 20% of patients the disease grows and extends during or after BCG, which portends a worse survival. A diagnostic test performed prior to BCG treatment capable of predicting treatment response could be leveraged to avoid a futile treatment regimen and avoid potential delays in the initiation of more appropriate clinical management, which will benefit both patients and the healthcare system.

Oncuria™, a multiplex immunoassay measures 10 protein biomarkers in a single voided urine sample. Biomarker levels are combined in a weighted algorithm to aid in the prediction of responding to BCG in patients with intermediate to high-risk, early-stage bladder cancer. "Our algorithm is designed to provide prediction of response to BCG therapy, allowing for timely interventions that could result in more favorable outcomes for our patients," said Charles J. Rosser, CEO of Nonagen. "We are proud that the FDA has decided to grant Breakthrough Device Designation to our lead diagnostic, Oncuria™, acknowledging growing recognition of the benefit our test can offer to clinicians and patients."

About Nonagen Bioscience

Nonagen is an early-stage biotech company committed to bringing to the market best-in-class, non-invasive diagnostics for cancer detection, therapy choice and disease monitoring. Our mission is to globally reduce the burden of cancer with innovative diagnostics.

SOURCE Nonagen Bioscience Corp.