Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Estimated to Reach $4.72 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 9.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market by Testing Method (Ultrasonic Testing, Radiography Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, and Others), Technique (Volumetric Examination, Surface Examination, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2025."

The report offers an in-depth analysis of key market players and their strategies, dynamic market trends, major segments, market size & estimations, and overall business landscape. As per the report, the nondestructive testing equipment market accounted for $2.38 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $4.72 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1793

Safety regulations by the government, demand for efficient and safe performance of the machines in various industries, need for extending the life of obsolete infrastructure, and rising oil & gas and power generation projects drive the market growth. However, lack of skilled and qualified professionals and high cost of automated NDT equipment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increasing infrastructure development in emerging economies and use of advanced NDT equipment offers immense growth opportunity in the industry.

Ultrasonic Testing is a lucrative segment

Based on testing method, ultrasonic testing contributed for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing usage of ultrasonic testing in various industry. However, liquid penetrant testing is expected to register the highest growth with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2017 to 2025, owing to its low cost and user-friendly approach. The research also offers insights on radiography testing, visual inspection testing, magnetic particle testing & electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and others.

Volumetric Examination to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

Based on technique, volumetric examination accounted for more than 50% of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing applications in radiology and ultrasonic testing. However, others are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025, due to increasing investments in oil & gas and power generation projects.

Energy & Power to maintain its top status by 2025

Based on industry vertical, energy & power accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its leadership status by 2025. This is due to increasing number of power plants and testing equipment. However, automotive & transportation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2025, owing to rising demand and production of motor vehicles globally.

LAMEA to grow at the fastest rate

LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2025, due to increase in number of construction projects and rising industrialization. However, North America holds the major market share, accounting for one-third of the total share in the world, due to increasing demand for oil & gas and power generation industries.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1793

Key market players

Key market players highlighted in the research are Olympus Corporation, Intertek Group Plc, SGS SA, Ashtead Technology, Inc, General Electric, Sonatest, Zetec, Inc. YXLON International GmbH, Mistras Group, Inc. and Magnaflux Corporation.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Ethiopia and Djibouti Heavy Equipment Market Expected to Reach $496.1 Million by 2026

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach $39,060 Million Globally, by 2022

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research