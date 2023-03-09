Nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.95%, Increasing number of oil and gas and power generation projects to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 848.26 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing number of oil and gas and power generation projects is driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing availability of pre-used variants of NDT equipment may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing number of oil and gas and power generation projects is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. The growing energy demand has led to an increase in investments in oil and gas infrastructure development.

Companies are shifting from onshore locations to deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas fields.

NDT assesses the integrity of equipment as well as the safety of petroleum refining and extraction operations.

New discoveries of offshore gas reserves in Africa will further increase the demand for NDT equipment. For instance, in February 2019 , Total SA discovered 57 meters of net gas condensate pay in South Africa .

will further increase the demand for NDT equipment. For instance, in , Total SA discovered 57 meters of net gas condensate pay in . These factors will increase the demand for NDT equipment during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing availability of pre-used variants of NDT equipment is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Though vendors are developing solutions with improved features, not all end-users can invest in updated variants of NDT equipment.

Many end-users prefer pre-used NDT equipment, which is less expensive when compared to new units.

They can purchase pre-used variants from various online portals such as NDT Supply.com Inc. (NDT Supply), R-CON NDT, Test Equipment Distributors, and JWJ NDT.

Therefore, the increasing preference for pre-used NDT equipment will negatively impact the sales of new units during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (oil and gas, power generation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, and others) and product type (ultrasonic testing equipment, radiography testing equipment, visual testing equipment, and others).

The ultrasonic testing equipment segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Ultrasonic testing equipment operates based on the propagation of ultrasonic waves in an object or material being tested. Some vendors have launched new variants of ultrasonic testing equipment. For instance, in June 2020 , Eddyfi NDT Inc. announced the launch of the Mantis PAUT flaw detector. Such product launches will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market.

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to factors such as the strong presence of the oil and gas and aerospace industries. Some companies operating in the oil and gas sector are expanding their presence in North America . For instance, in January 2019 , Exxon Mobil Corp. announced an increase in production capacity in its Texas refinery.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-

wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) -

Nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market - Leading trends influencing the market

The advent of new types of materials for manufacturing is a key trend in the NDT equipment market.

is a key trend in the NDT equipment market. Manufacturers are experimenting with new types of materials to meet the changing demands of end-users.

For instance, many new grades of advanced high-strength steel, such as advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) 101, are being used in the automotive and aerospace industries.

OEMs are adopting lightweight materials for the vehicle body, chassis, interior, and other applications.

NDT is also used for inspecting plastic parts while offering high accuracy and speed.

These factors will increase the demand for NDT equipment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market vendors

Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 848.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.21 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Acuren, Ashtead technology, Carl Zeiss AG, Eddyfi NDT Inc., FPrimeC Solutions Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., HELMUT FISCHER GMBH INSTITUT FUR ELEKTRONIK UND MESSTECHNIK, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Labquip NDT Ltd., Mistras Group Inc., MME Group, Nikon Corp., Roper Technologies Inc., Sonatest Inc., TWI Ltd., YXLON International GmbH, Zetec Inc., Cygnus Instruments Ltd., and Olympus Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

