Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Inspection Services Market in Emerging Asia-Pacific, Forecast to 2022



• Market size, forecasts and trends for the study period, 2014–2022;

• Regional trends: Prominent and developing markets (Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam);

• Key market participant insights (Market share, competitive assessment);

• Growth opportunities across the market that influence the adoption of NDT inspection services;

• Analysis of end-user applications such as oil and gas (upstream, midstream, downstream), power generation, and others (transportation, automotive, manufacturing, and so on)





The study also discusses key market drivers and restraints and provides prevalent market and technology trends and growth opportunities. It sheds light on some of the key initiatives by competitors: Applus+ RTD, Bureau Veritas, and others.



Key Features

This study aims to analyze and forecast the NDT inspection services market from 2017 to 2022.It discusses various market dynamics, drivers, and restraints impacting the market in Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.



The report also provides information on key end users and opportunities in the industry.The study features a comparison between companies based on a few select parameters.



Growth opportunities in the NDT inspection services market have also been included in the study.



Key Issues Addressed

• Which are the emerging growth markets for NDT inspection services in Asia Pacific?

• What are the drivers and restraints that affect the emerging markets?

• Which are the key end-user industries exhibiting growth?

• Which are the major competitors in these markets and what are their market shares?

• What is the size of the market across different countries and which country offers the most attractive growth opportunities?



Key Conclusion

The NDT inspection services market is expected to exhibit strong growth in these emerging countries owing to steady Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows and favorable government policies in the region. Worth $64.0 million in 2017, the market's revenues are expected to reach $76.7 million in 2022, at a steady CAGR of 3.7%, with growth rates and revenues varying across end-user verticals and countries.



