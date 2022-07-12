Nondestructive Testing(NDT) Equipment Market to Reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2025 at 9.33 % CAGR, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Assessment -Technavio

Jul 12, 2022, 03:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nondestructive testing(NDT) equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.3 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.33% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The key factor driving the non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment market growth is the increase in the number of oil and gas and power generation projects. Investments in the development of oil and gas infrastructure have increased owing to the growing energy demand across the globe. In the oil and gas industry, companies are moving from onshore locations to deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas fields. Also, some of the vendors operating in the oil and gas industry are expanding their presence through business agreements. For instance, in October 2019, Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd. signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco to lease part of the 2.5 million-ton Padur storage in Karnataka. New discoveries of offshore gas reserves in Africa will further spur the demand for NDT equipment in the oil and gas industry. Such expansions in the oil and gas and power generation industries can increase the demand for NDT equipment during the forecast period.
Nondestructive Testing(NDT) Equipment Market: Segmentation Assessment
The nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market is segmented as - product (ultrasonic testing equipment, radiography testing equipment, visual testing equipment, and others), end-user (oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America)
Product Landscape
- The nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market share growth in the ultrasonic testing equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. Ultrasonic testing equipment is widely used for the testing of metals, plastics, composites, and ceramics. Some of the vendors launched new variants of ultrasonic testing equipment after the COVID-19-related lockdowns were relaxed. For instance, in June 2020, Eddyfi announced the launch of the Mantis PAUT flaw detector. Such product portfolio expansion by vendors is one of the factors that will help in increasing the sales of ultrasonic testing equipment during the forecast period.
Geography Landscape
- 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America regions. The strong presence of the oil and gas and aerospace industries will facilitate the nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Nondestructive Testing(NDT) Equipment Market: Vendor Assessment
The nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Eddyfi NDT Inc.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Mistras Group Inc.
- Nikon Corp.
- Olympus Corp.
- Roper Technologies Inc.
- YXLON International GmbH
Nondestructive Testing(NDT) Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.3 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.00
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Carl Zeiss AG, Eddyfi NDT Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Mistras Group Inc., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Roper Technologies Inc., and YXLON International GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
