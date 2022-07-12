Nondestructive Testing(NDT) Equipment Market to Reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2025 at 9.33 % CAGR, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Assessment -Technavio

Nondestructive Testing(NDT) Equipment Market: Segmentation Assessment

The nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market is segmented as - product (ultrasonic testing equipment, radiography testing equipment, visual testing equipment, and others), end-user (oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, automotive, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America)

Product Landscape

The nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market share growth in the ultrasonic testing equipment segment will be significant for revenue generation. Ultrasonic testing equipment is widely used for the testing of metals, plastics, composites, and ceramics. Some of the vendors launched new variants of ultrasonic testing equipment after the COVID-19-related lockdowns were relaxed. For instance, in June 2020 , Eddyfi announced the launch of the Mantis PAUT flaw detector. Such product portfolio expansion by vendors is one of the factors that will help in increasing the sales of ultrasonic testing equipment during the forecast period.

Geography Landscape

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America regions. The strong presence of the oil and gas and aerospace industries will facilitate the nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Nondestructive Testing(NDT) Equipment Market: Vendor Assessment

The nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Carl Zeiss AG

Eddyfi NDT Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Mistras Group Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Roper Technologies Inc.

YXLON International GmbH

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Nondestructive Testing(NDT) Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.00 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Carl Zeiss AG, Eddyfi NDT Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Mistras Group Inc., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Roper Technologies Inc., and YXLON International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Industrial machinery

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Ultrasonic testing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Ultrasonic testing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Ultrasonic testing equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Radiography testing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Radiography testing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Radiography testing equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Visual testing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Visual testing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Visual testing equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 27: Comparison by End user

6.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by End user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 52: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 55: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 57: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 60: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 61: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Carl Zeiss AG - Key news



Exhibit 63: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

11.4 Eddyfi NDT Inc.

Exhibit 65: Eddyfi NDT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Eddyfi NDT Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Eddyfi NDT Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Eddyfi NDT Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 69: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 72: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 74: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 75: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 77: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 79: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Mistras Group Inc.

Exhibit 83: Mistras Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Mistras Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Mistras Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Mistras Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Mistras Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Nikon Corp.

Exhibit 88: Nikon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Nikon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Nikon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Nikon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Nikon Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 93: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Roper Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 98: Roper Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Roper Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Roper Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Roper Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Roper Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 YXLON International GmbH

Exhibit 103: YXLON International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 104: YXLON International GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 105: YXLON International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 106: YXLON International GmbH - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 107: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 108: Research Methodology



Exhibit 109: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 110: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 111: List of abbreviations

