Nonfiction Streaming Platform Documentary+ Launches

Documentary+ launches with a highly curated selection of critically-acclaimed films and features award-winning and nominated filmmakers including Spike Jonze, Kathryn Bigelow, Terrence Malick, Brett Morgen, Andrea Nevins, Roger Ross Williams, Zana Briski, Davis Guggenheim, and Werner Herzog, as well as up-and-coming filmmakers including Lana Wilson ( Miss Americana ), Ramona S. Diaz ( A Thousand Cuts ), Nanfu Wang ( One Child Nation ), Clay Tweel ( Gleason) , Kareem Tabsch ( Mucho Mucho Amor ), and Laura Gabbert ( Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles ).

The library includes classics like The Imposter, Born into Brothels, Cartel Land, My Best Fiend, and Life, Animated, and features pop culture icons like Michael Jordan (One Man and His Shoes), Christian Dior (Dior and I), Evel Knievel (Being Evel), Janis Joplin (Festival Express), and Pearl Jam (Hype!) alongside important political and historical figures like Cory Booker (Street Fight), Elian Gonzalez (Elian), and Neil Armstrong (Armstrong).

"There has never been a more exciting time for nonfiction -- we're seeing visionary new directors emerge and streaming has given documentary films wide new global audiences," said Bryn Mooser, co-founder of Documentary+ and CEO of XTR. "With Documentary+, not only are we building a home for some of the best documentary films of our time, but we're giving filmmakers another option for distribution as competition continues to increase. The COVID pandemic created this great digital acceleration and we are building Documentary+ to be a key cornerstone in the future of the industry."

Documentary+ will be looking at potential acquisitions to add to their expansive library at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where Mooser's documentary studio XTR has eight films premiering, making up 60% of all the documentaries in the U.S. competition. Since the company's inception, XTR has invested into over 40 documentaries including You Cannot Kill David Arquette, Feels Good Man, 76 Days, Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, The Fight and more.

Documentary+ is available for free today on all streaming platforms including Apple TV, Amazon and Roku, mobile devices and www.docplus.com .

ABOUT DOCUMENTARY+

Documentary+ is a streaming home for great documentary films and filmmakers. The global nonfiction streaming platform houses the best collection of feature documentaries, cult classics and shorts. A joint venture between nonfiction studio XTR and the late Tony Hsieh, Documentary+ is available to audiences wherever they watch content.

ABOUT XTR

Founded in 2019 by two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Bryn Mooser, XTR fosters and supports a growing community of nonfiction filmmakers, ensuring their stories are seen by a larger audience. XTR helps develop, fund and produce nonfiction films and series, investing over 40 documentaries since inception, including You Cannot Kill David Arquette, Feels Good Man, 76 Days, Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, Us Kids and more.

