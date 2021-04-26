Nonin Medical Celebrates 35 Years of Reinventing Healthcare through Pulse Oximetry Innovation

MINNEAPOLIS, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonin Medical, Inc., a global leader in noninvasive medical monitoring, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of its founding in 1986. Over the past three decades, Nonin has introduced dozens of groundbreaking medical monitoring solutions, including the first portable pulse oximeter and first fingertip pulse oximeter. This anniversary, several new product launches are planned for the coming months, marking the largest number of new product introductions in the company's history.

Co-founded by Phil Isaacson, who continues to serve as executive chairman and chief technology officer, Nonin's proven commitment to innovation. "Nonin's history has and will continue to include many industry-first devices that have revolutionized patient care, focusing on making pulse oximeters smaller and more reliable, while maintaining best-in-class quality and accuracy for all," said Isaacson.

In 1995, Nonin was the first company to design and globally commercialize the high-quality fingertip pulse oximeter, which is proven to provide the most clinically accurate measurement data across challenging environmental conditions and patient populations.

"We are so proud that for the past 35 years, millions of Nonin's devices have generated billions of measurements, improving healthcare outcomes for patients in more than 140 countries around the globe," said Nonin Medical CEO Dave Hemink. "Nonin's focus on developing an accurate, reliable and equitable platform – backed by clinical studies and real-world use – as the basis for our devices ensures the company is set up for success and future growth for many years to come."

Nonin is focused on making strong investments in long-term unmet market-driving technologies, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), high blood pressure and heart failure. One of Nonin's most recent introductions is the CO-Pilot™, an industry-first handheld device with wireless capabilities that helps EMS, firefighters and military personnel measure five patient parameters following cardiac arrest, traumatic injury, carbon monoxide or smoke inhalation. CO-Pilot was one of just ten companies to receive a 2020 Innovation Award from EMS World, which recognizes the industry's most pioneering new devices that have the potential to transform pre-hospital care.

As a key player in the advancement and manufacturing of pulse oximetry, Nonin has played an important role in getting critical healthcare technology into the hands of medical professionals and the public around the world during the global COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result was named to Inc,'s 2020 Best in Business list in the Health Products category. To address increased safety, cleaning and infection control protocols at healthcare facilities, in March 2021, Nonin launched two new disposable products: a single-use wristband and a sensor for use with Nonin's WristOx 2 3150 wrist-worn pulse oximeter (SpO 2 ), which offer immediate and cost-effective solutions to reduce healthcare provider and patient exposure to infectious agents.

