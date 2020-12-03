Nonin Medical Named to Inc.'s Best in Business List in Health Products

Nonin Medical, a global leader in noninvasive medical monitoring, has been named to Inc.'s inaugural Best in Business Tweet this

A key player in the advancement and manufacturing of pulse oximetry, Nonin has played an important role in getting critical healthcare technology into the hands of medical professionals and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their ability to quickly adapt to meet the demand for pulse oximeters during the pandemic has helped healthcare professionals around the globe to diagnose and treat patients.

"I couldn't be prouder of what the incredible employees at Nonin have done to address the needs of the healthcare industry during these trying times. Having Nonin named to Inc.'s Best in Business for Health Products is a reflection of the agility and dedication Nonin employees have to helping improve patient outcomes and quality of life worldwide," said Nonin Medical CEO Dave Hemink.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., said, "It's been an incredibly challenging year for companies. Across industries, businesses have had to make brutally tough decisions and face unprecedented uncertainty. That's why we knew 2020 called for a new recognition program, something to complement our annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. For Best in Business, companies have prioritized tackling today's problems to lead us to a better future, even if they've struggled to stay in the black."

Instead of relying on quantitative criteria linked to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 30 different industries--health, software, retail, business services, and more--and in age- and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was very competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits—a huge success for these honors in their inaugural year.

Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

