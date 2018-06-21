Noninvasive Glucose Measurement Market, 2024

The "Noninvasive Glucose Measurement" report

Noninvasive glucose monitors have been anticipated by diabetes patients for over a decade. The traditional finger prick method has been a standard disease management tool for decades. But issues of patient compliance and the limitations of current methods in detecting short-term fluctuations in glucose levels have brought a host of companies into the hunt for less invasive and more user-friendly alternatives.

Now the convergence of small-scale electronics and sophisticated biocompatible product designs is giving hope for a better future to millions of diabetes patients worldwide. Noninvasive glucose monitors that can measure glucose levels accurately and reliably have the capability to improve glycemic control and patient well-being. By integrating the sensing element, electronics, and a power source in a single package, noninvasive monitors are creating new options for caregivers and their diabetes patients. Signal processing improvements - include improved signal-to-noise ratios and interference filtering - will continue to be critical to the commercialization prospects of noninvasive monitors.

What You Will Learn

  • What are the noninvasive glucose sensing and monitoring technologies that are still being pursued, who are the players behind them, and what is their development status?
  • What are the key noninvasive glucose monitor device design issues and evolving market factors?
  • What is the global market potential for noninvasive glucose monitors today? What will it be in 2024?
  • What will be the likely impact of the availability of commercial noninvasive glucose sensing technology and devices on diabetes management markets?
  • Who are the market participants in the noninvasive glucose monitoring sector? What are their technology, product development activities and business strategies?
  • What will be the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors on the commercial potential of noninvasive glucose monitors?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Glucose Sensing Market Overview

  • Monitoring Glucose Levels
  • Key Factors in Patient Compliance

3. Market Drivers

  • Industry Alignment and Competitive Landscape
  • Noninvasive Glucose Measurement Design Factors
  • Measuring Glucose in Interstitial Fluid
  • Patient/User Interface
  • Reliability
  • Data Collection & Reporting
  • Commercial Track NGM Technologies
  • Spectroscopy
  • Raman
  • Infrared
  • Reverse Iontophoresis
  • Recent Applied Research in Glucose Measurement
  • Continuous Glucose Monitoring
  • Near-term Noninvasive Glucose Measurement Device Analysis
  • Optical Data Collection
  • Direct Analyte Measurement
  • Multimode Sensing

4. Forecasts

  • Important Private Research Programs
  • Asia
  • North America
  • Europe

5. Commercialization Factors

  • Calibration Frequency
  • Accuracy & Precision
  • Sensitivity
  • Sensor Technology & Signal Processing Advances
  • Market Factors

6. Regulations

  • FDA
  • EMEA
  • Asia (Japan)
  • Clinical Trials
  • Current/Ongoing Clinical Trials
  • Concluded Clinical Trials
  • Patient/Consumer Sentiment

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report

