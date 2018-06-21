Noninvasive Glucose Measurement Market, 2024

Noninvasive glucose monitors have been anticipated by diabetes patients for over a decade. The traditional finger prick method has been a standard disease management tool for decades. But issues of patient compliance and the limitations of current methods in detecting short-term fluctuations in glucose levels have brought a host of companies into the hunt for less invasive and more user-friendly alternatives.

Now the convergence of small-scale electronics and sophisticated biocompatible product designs is giving hope for a better future to millions of diabetes patients worldwide. Noninvasive glucose monitors that can measure glucose levels accurately and reliably have the capability to improve glycemic control and patient well-being. By integrating the sensing element, electronics, and a power source in a single package, noninvasive monitors are creating new options for caregivers and their diabetes patients. Signal processing improvements - include improved signal-to-noise ratios and interference filtering - will continue to be critical to the commercialization prospects of noninvasive monitors.

What You Will Learn

What are the noninvasive glucose sensing and monitoring technologies that are still being pursued, who are the players behind them, and what is their development status?

What are the key noninvasive glucose monitor device design issues and evolving market factors?

What is the global market potential for noninvasive glucose monitors today? What will it be in 2024?

What will be the likely impact of the availability of commercial noninvasive glucose sensing technology and devices on diabetes management markets?

Who are the market participants in the noninvasive glucose monitoring sector? What are their technology, product development activities and business strategies?

What will be the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors on the commercial potential of noninvasive glucose monitors?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Glucose Sensing Market Overview

Monitoring Glucose Levels

Key Factors in Patient Compliance

3. Market Drivers

Industry Alignment and Competitive Landscape

Noninvasive Glucose Measurement Design Factors

Measuring Glucose in Interstitial Fluid

Patient/User Interface

Reliability

Data Collection & Reporting

Commercial Track NGM Technologies

Spectroscopy

Raman

Infrared

Reverse Iontophoresis

Recent Applied Research in Glucose Measurement

Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Near-term Noninvasive Glucose Measurement Device Analysis

Optical Data Collection

Direct Analyte Measurement

Multimode Sensing

4. Forecasts

Important Private Research Programs

Asia

North America

Europe

5. Commercialization Factors

Calibration Frequency

Accuracy & Precision

Sensitivity

Sensor Technology & Signal Processing Advances

Market Factors

6. Regulations

FDA

EMEA

Asia ( Japan )

( ) Clinical Trials

Current/Ongoing Clinical Trials

Concluded Clinical Trials

Patient/Consumer Sentiment

7. Company Profiles

