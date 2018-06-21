Noninvasive Glucose Measurement Market, 2024

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Noninvasive Glucose Measurement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Noninvasive glucose monitors have been anticipated by diabetes patients for over a decade. The traditional finger prick method has been a standard disease management tool for decades. But issues of patient compliance and the limitations of current methods in detecting short-term fluctuations in glucose levels have brought a host of companies into the hunt for less invasive and more user-friendly alternatives.
Now the convergence of small-scale electronics and sophisticated biocompatible product designs is giving hope for a better future to millions of diabetes patients worldwide. Noninvasive glucose monitors that can measure glucose levels accurately and reliably have the capability to improve glycemic control and patient well-being. By integrating the sensing element, electronics, and a power source in a single package, noninvasive monitors are creating new options for caregivers and their diabetes patients. Signal processing improvements - include improved signal-to-noise ratios and interference filtering - will continue to be critical to the commercialization prospects of noninvasive monitors.
What You Will Learn
- What are the noninvasive glucose sensing and monitoring technologies that are still being pursued, who are the players behind them, and what is their development status?
- What are the key noninvasive glucose monitor device design issues and evolving market factors?
- What is the global market potential for noninvasive glucose monitors today? What will it be in 2024?
- What will be the likely impact of the availability of commercial noninvasive glucose sensing technology and devices on diabetes management markets?
- Who are the market participants in the noninvasive glucose monitoring sector? What are their technology, product development activities and business strategies?
- What will be the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors on the commercial potential of noninvasive glucose monitors?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Glucose Sensing Market Overview
- Monitoring Glucose Levels
- Key Factors in Patient Compliance
3. Market Drivers
- Industry Alignment and Competitive Landscape
- Noninvasive Glucose Measurement Design Factors
- Measuring Glucose in Interstitial Fluid
- Patient/User Interface
- Reliability
- Data Collection & Reporting
- Commercial Track NGM Technologies
- Spectroscopy
- Raman
- Infrared
- Reverse Iontophoresis
- Recent Applied Research in Glucose Measurement
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- Near-term Noninvasive Glucose Measurement Device Analysis
- Optical Data Collection
- Direct Analyte Measurement
- Multimode Sensing
4. Forecasts
- Important Private Research Programs
- Asia
- North America
- Europe
5. Commercialization Factors
- Calibration Frequency
- Accuracy & Precision
- Sensitivity
- Sensor Technology & Signal Processing Advances
- Market Factors
6. Regulations
- FDA
- EMEA
- Asia (Japan)
- Clinical Trials
- Current/Ongoing Clinical Trials
- Concluded Clinical Trials
- Patient/Consumer Sentiment
7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j8d5jk/noninvasive?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noninvasive-glucose-measurement-market-2024-300670114.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article