Nonna Shikh, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BRONX, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonna Shikh, Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Prominent Attorney in the field of Law for her outstanding contributions at The Law Firm of Nonna Shikh.

Proudly serving clients in New York City's five boroughs and surrounding counties, The Law Firm of Nonna Shikh is committed to providing its clients with personal attention and care since 1997. The firm understands how important each case is to their client, committed to making sure their client's interests are properly represented and rights are protected. Specializing in personal injury law, Ms. Shikh's firm has been able to achieve substantial recoveries for injuries related to automobile accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, slip/trip and falls, construction accidents, nursing home negligence, Police brutality cases, and accidental death.



Nonna Shikh, Esq. is the founder of the Law Firm of Nonna Shikh, PC., and has been admitted to practice law since 1996. Prior to establishing her own practice, she began her career serving as Kings County Assistant District Attorney. She has gained valuable experience as an accomplished litigator with significant trial experience. At her practice, she is committed to demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity, all while obtaining the largest possible compensation permitted by law for her injured clients.



An academic, Ms. Shikh received her Bachelor of Science degree from New York University and later obtained her Juris Doctor degree from Tulane Law School. Since then, she has remained at the forefront of her field by maintaining notable memberships with the American Trial Lawyers Association, American Bar Association, and the New York State Trial Lawyers Association.



In her free time, Ms. Shikh enjoys travel and donating her time and resources to Tikvah a local Jewish Orphanage.



Nonna Shikh dedicates her success to her mother Lilly.



To learn more, please visit http://shikhlaw.com/.



