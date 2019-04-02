Nonni's Foods Announces Partnership With Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Celebrates With Lemon-Inspired Treats

"It is an honor to join Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in the fight against childhood cancer," said Patricia Wong Bridges, senior brand marketing manager for Nonni's Foods. "The moment we heard Alex Scott's incredible story, we knew we had to give back in any way we could." Nonni's partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation also includes a $25,000 donation to help fund life-saving research and support communities impacted by childhood cancer.

Liz Scott, Alex's mother and the Co-Executive Director of ALSF, is equally thrilled by the partnership. "It's amazing to see brands like Nonni's step up to help make a difference to families impacted by childhood cancer," she said. "We're excited to see what this year has in store and foster a partnership with a company such as Nonni's. The lemon-inspired flavors from Nonni's Biscotti are the perfect avenue to further share our mission across the U.S."

Nonni's limited-edition Limoncello Pistachio Biscotti and longtime fan favorite Limone Biscotti packaging will feature the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation logo in an effort to raise awareness for the organization. Both ALSF-inspired lemon treats can be found now at select retailers nationwide.

Limoncello Pistachio Biscotti: Blends tangy lemon biscotti with crunchy pistachios and a drizzle of gourmet white icing to create a delightful indulgence that's perfect for spring's warmer weather.

Blends tangy lemon biscotti with crunchy pistachios and a drizzle of gourmet white icing to create a delightful indulgence that's perfect for spring's warmer weather. Limone Biscotti : A crunchy lemon cookie layered with a light coating of white icing for a flavorful experience to brighten any spring day. This Nonni's treat is only made sweeter by its support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Nonni's Biscotti uses real, wholesome ingredients, including eggs, butter and sugar to deliver superior taste in a better-for-you cookie. Each 6.88 oz. box of biscotti retails for $3.50 - $3.99 and contains eight individually wrapped biscotti for guaranteed freshness. One delicious biscotti contains only 110 calories. The limited-edition Limoncello Pistachio Biscotti will join Nonni's Foods' staple biscotti flavors – Originali, Cioccolati, Dark Chocolate Almond, Limone, Salted Caramel, Triple Chocolate, Turtle Pecan and Toffee Almond – until July 2019.

For more information on how to contribute to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation's mission and help make a difference, please visit www.AlexsLemonade.org. For product details and a store locator, visit www.nonnis.com, Twitter.com/NonnisFoods or Facebook.com/NonnisBiscotti.

About Nonni's Foods LLC

Nonni's Foods LLC is an artisan, Italian inspired baked goods company with a devotion to using real, premium quality ingredients. Founded in 1988, the artisan bakery was opened with the inspiration and family recipes traced back to Lucca, Italy and continues to provide delicious delights made with no artificial flavors or preservatives. "Real Ingredients, No Compromises" is the brand's promise offering consumers delicious baked goods they can feel good about eating. Nonni's products include Nonni's Biscotti and THINaddictives. Nonni's Biscotti is the number one selling biscotti in the country, the most popular selling biscotti on the market, and the only national brand sold coast to coast.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada having raised more than $150 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

Contact:

Lindsey Barber

Lindsey.Barber@hkstrategies.com

(312) 255-3084

SOURCE Nonni's Foods LLC

Related Links

http://www.nonnis.com

