Nonn's To Acquire Malkin's Flooring Of Menomonee Falls

"Malkin's Flooring is a strong company with a trusted brand name and a proud history," Nonn said. "It's staffed with talented and dedicated people who continue the company's long tradition of success. We are delighted to welcome Malkin's and its employees to our growing Nonn's Flooring, Inc. team."

Nonn's, the largest independent flooring retailer in Wisconsin, operates showrooms in Waukesha, Madison and Middleton. The acquisition adds a second brick-and-mortar retail location in metro Milwaukee.

"I believe that Nonn's purchase of Malkin's is a positive one for both companies, for the combined staff, and for the community that Malkin's has served since 1981," said Marty Schallock, the former owner of Malkin's Flooring, who was a long-time employee of Malkin's Flooring before taking over the operation in 2001.

"We're grateful that Marty will be staying on for some time, to assist in the transition process," Nonn said. "During that time, both organizations will share, learn, and implement best practices that will add to the value that we deliver our retail, remodeler, home builder, and commercial builder customers."



In 2017, Malkin's Flooring gave back to the community in a big way, in the form of local event sponsorships supporting medical, education, the arts, and sporting causes in the area. Nonn's itself is the long-time presenting sponsor of the Parade of Homes in Milwaukee, a highly-attended event in which Malkin's also participates.

"Menomonee Falls is clearly a perfect location for our company – it's a vibrant community with a great deal of building and remodeling activity," Nonn said. "We expect Malkin's to continue its mission of 'Creating Raving Fans Every Day' – now part of the Nonn's Flooring, Inc. family – with the same friendly and knowledgeable staff and a commitment to serving customers' carpet, hardwood, vinyl and other flooring needs."

When Nonn's was established in 1984, it offered only flooring. Since that time, Nonn's has expanded its offerings to include countertops, cabinets, and appliances.

