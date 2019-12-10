Nonprofit Filing Specialist A2Z Filings Poses Important Tax Question for Newly Forming Organizations: 'Do You Know the Difference Between a Nonprofit and a Charity?'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A2Z Filings (http://a2zfilings.com/) recently noted that many potential clients have a difficult time articulating the differences between a charity, a foundation and a nonprofit organization. The distinction is important because organizations need to be able to adequately communicate the services they provide to their own clients, and the IRS requires the proper paperwork and filings to successfully complete yearly taxes. Understanding the definitions of various tax-exempt charities and a nonprofit corporation status is the first step to IRS compliance.

"I'm not surprised that most clients confuse these distinctions," said A2Z Filings Founder and CEO, Shai Goldstein. "The statuses seem to merge and mix a great deal. For instance: Most nonprofit corporations and foundations do a great deal of charity work, and charities — which can also be associated with churches that are already tax exempt — are often set up as 501c3s, though rarely as foundations. Although charity work is the common thread, these various legal entities are in fact quite different. And that difference is significant, especially as far as the IRS is concerned. It's important to understand your organization's purpose, and to file the correct paperwork to support that purpose. This isn't something that most lawyers or accountants know how to do efficiently — you have to go to a specialist."

The Paperwork Filing Maze

The secret to faster, accurate filings with the IRS is experience, coupled with clear and convincing writing. A2Z Filings provides a wide array of affordable filings, including:

Nonprofit Organizations (501c3): An original A2Z Filings specialty.

An original A2Z Filings specialty. Articles of Incorporation: The corporate charter and the federal ID (EIN).

The corporate charter and the federal ID (EIN). And coming soon: Grant Proposals and Business Plan Writing Services

There are over 1.5 million nonprofits registered with the IRS, and the nonprofit sector contributed an estimated $985 billion to the U.S. economy (2015). The nonprofit sector is 10 percent of the American workforce, providing nearly 11.4 million jobs. It is the third largest workforce in the U.S., behind retail and manufacturing. Many great nonprofit ideas never reach fruition however, due to lack of experience with filing procedures.

About A2ZFilings.com

A2Z Filings was formed after founder Shai Goldstein went through the excruciatingly difficult process of filing for a nonprofit on his own. Spending a great deal of money fixing errors, experiencing no-end of aggravation from the IRS, and after almost giving up, Shai quickly realized that there was a need for an A-Z, done-for-you filing and writing service that could perform this important task for others. His goal: To help enhance and enrich people's lives for the better, by building stronger and healthier communities through the creation of nonprofit organizations.

Now a nationwide leader in document filing services, A2Z Filings provides quality, personalized attention to all of its clients through the complicated and time-consuming process of filing a 501c3 status and articles of incorporation. A2Z Filings has helped hundreds of corporations get established, with an impressive 0-percent of its clients having ever been turned down. Learn more about how A2Z Filings can help you navigate the paperwork maze at: www.A2ZFilings.com.

