Nonprofit Gaples Institute Surpasses Key Milestone: 2,000 Physicians Trained in Nutrition Science

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaples Institute, an educational nonprofit led by internationally recognized leaders in nutrition science, health policy, and education, today announced that more than 2,000 physicians and medical students have now completed its award-winning online clinical nutrition science course.

"Few practicing physicians have received adequate education about diet, nutrition, and health," said Dr. Walter Willett, former 26-year Chair of the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the world's most cited nutrition scientist. "Fortunately, the Gaples Institute has developed a course based on up-to-date evidence to address this void. I have reviewed the entire course and can attest to its accuracy; physicians will find it engaging and useful in daily practice."

A growing list of leading universities have adopted the Gaples Institute's innovative on-demand nutrition course as required learning in their medical schools. For clinicians already in professional practice, the course provides 4 credits of continuing medical education (CME).

"Most clinicians care for over 1,000 patients a year, so equipping 2,000 doctors with high-yield nutrition education means the capacity to benefit over 2 million lives," said Dr. Stephen Devries, a preventive cardiologist and executive director of the Gaples Institute. "This milestone significantly raises the bar for patient care."

A Rapid and Effective Solution

Post-course assessments confirm that 97% of clinicians who complete the Gaples Institute's nutrition course report that it will change their practice.

The on-demand course uniquely blends practical clinical nutrition knowledge with more than 20 real-world patient-care scenarios, wrapped in an immersive, fast-paced four hour learning experience. In response to the clinical challenges exacerbated by COVID in 2021, the Gaples Institute course includes actionable content on screening for food insecurity and clinician self-care. Clickable references throughout the course link directly to over 100 landmark nutrition studies. Annual updates ensure the content reflects the latest and best peer-reviewed nutrition research.

For more information about the Gaples Institute's nutrition course for physicians and other health professionals, as well as public-facing health resources, visit the Gaples Institute website or email [email protected].

The Gaples Institute is a physician-led educational nonprofit that develops dynamic, award-winning continuing medical education for health professionals, and high-impact, actionable learning programs for the public. The Gaples Institute neither seeks nor accepts corporate support.

