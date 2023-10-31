Nonprofit Hosts East Coast's Largest Asian Women's Basketball League in 2023, Empowering Over 300 Participants

News provided by

She Got Buckets

31 Oct, 2023, 17:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Take the shot, because She Got Buckets!" - The highly anticipated regional tournament organized by She Got Buckets commenced in Englewood, NJ, on Oct 21. With over 300 participants, 14 teams across 5 regions in North America, this event marks the East Coast's largest gathering for Asian women's basketball league in 2023 hosted by the 501c3 organization She Got Buckets.

New York Lady Rockits emerged as champion in the elite tournament, and New York Violets triumphed in the rising stars tournament. This event marks the fifth large-scale league event hosted by She Got Buckets, underlining the organization's commitment to building an inclusive community for Asian women athletes.

With Asian women significantly underrepresented in sports- accounting for only 0.7% of NCAA women basketball players- She Got Buckets is dedicated to challenging this disparity. This event serves as a significant milestone in promoting diversity and empowerment for the AAPI sports community. 90% of the players at She Got Buckets have never participated in NCAA or professional sports settings, highlighting the tournament's role in providing more opportunities for AAPI women athletes.

The journey of She Got Buckets, founded by Ellen Wang, began from a college basketball group in 2017 and has now grown into a global nonprofit organization with over 600 participants across the US, Japan, and the UK. "I hope every girl, regardless of their age and background, can shine on the court and become their best selves," says Ellen, now an active volunteer for the organization, in one of their original documentary series. "She Got Buckets is more than just about players; it empowers every woman seeking confidence and community." She Got Buckets events not only offer participants previously inaccessible competitive atmospheres, but also raise awareness of Asian athletes' power, captivating hundreds of audiences.

She Got Buckets' mission is to establish an inclusive community for Asian women athletes, enhancing their recreational skills and self-images. With its recent expansion to the UK and the upcoming Fall and Spring Tournaments for Asian women basketball players across 15+ colleges in North America, the organization continues to expand their influence. For more information on upcoming events, please visit https://www.shegotbuckets.org/.

Yui Cao, Ellen Wang
+1 917-690-1626
Email:
[email protected]
[email protected]
Website:
https://www.shegotbuckets.org/

SOURCE She Got Buckets

