Nonprofit Industry Leader and Speaker Ian Adair to Keynote Raise 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today announced nonprofit industry influencer and executive director for Gracepoint Foundation, Ian Adair, will deliver the keynote address at the Raise Fundraising Conference in Washington D.C. on September 14-15. Adair is a three-time executive director, building successful nonprofits across the country by winning donor attention, cultivating strong boards, and revitalizing mission awareness with stakeholders and community partners.

"Raise is like no other industry conference out there. We've built a unique community and experience where nonprofit professionals come together, in an interactive format, to share ideas and collaborate on the future of fundraising," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "We're thrilled to have Ian keynote this year's event, bringing his twenty plus years of direct fundraising expertise and passion for helping nonprofits break through the noise and improve donor engagement."

The annual Raise conference brings together fundraisers and nonprofit industry thought leaders from across the country for learning, collaboration, and insights. In addition to the keynote from Adair, Raise 2020 will feature planned social activities, an expo hall for networking, and more than 30 interactive sessions focused on event and auction fundraising, peer-to-peer and social fundraising, philanthropic strategy, and technology workshops.

"Raise provides an exceptional opportunity for nonprofits to exchange real experiences and ideas that enhance fundraising," said Adair. "I'm honored to be a part of this year's conference and look forward to sharing my own experiences building fundraising strategies and leveraging technology to win donor attention in today's competitive charitable environment."

Session proposals are currently being accepted through February 29. Nonprofit professionals and industry experts are encouraged to submit bold session ideas impacting and changing the world of fundraising. To suggest a session or speaker, please visit: https://www.onecause.com/raise/speakers/.

For more information and to register for the premiere event fundraising conference of the year, visit: https://www.onecause.com/raise/.

About Ian Adair

Ian Adair is a recognized nonprofit industry influencer, speaker, author, and advocate for mental health awareness. He has more than 20 years of fundraising, leadership, and nonprofit management experience impacting organizational culture and program success at all levels. Ian currently serves as the Executive Director of the Gracepoint Foundation in Tampa, Florida, the philanthropic arm of Gracepoint, one of the largest behavioral health service providers in the state of Florida.

About OneCause®

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 6,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $2 billion. OneCause has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation and is a five-time Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

SOURCE OneCause

Related Links

https://www.onecause.com/

