Nonprofit Launches First and Only Collaborative Association to Help Michigan Pets

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Pet Alliance (MPA) is Michigan's only statewide association of animal welfare organizations, including advocates, shelters and rescue groups. MPA aims to advance public policy, best practices and lifesaving measures to achieve the best quality of life for Michigan's pets.

Prior to 2021, there were approximately 1,195 professional trade associations in Michigan – nearly every industry in the state had one, except for animal welfare. Thanks to a new nonprofit that launched in January 2021 that is no longer the case. Michigan now has 1,196.

Michigan currently operates under antiquated laws, like the Dog Law of 1919, that do not adequately reflect the role companion animals play in the community and do not give law enforcement the tools it needs to protect animals from abuse and neglect.

"Most people love their pets like family, but there is a real disconnect between how people feel about companion animals and the existing laws to protect them," said Deborah Schutt, MPA chair. "One goal of our association is to speak with one legislative voice to help those who can't speak for themselves and to improve the care and treatment of our beloved pets."

Legislative reform is just one area of focus for the new association. MPA will also provide training, education and technical assistance to shelters and home-based rescue groups to help them achieve operational best practices, maximizing their resources to improve lifesaving.

"Many shelters and rescues are doing amazing work to help vulnerable animals," added Schutt. "By coordinating our efforts, our alliance will bring transformative change to what animal welfare means in Michigan."

MPA is a nonprofit charity led by an administration and board of directors comprised of animal welfare advocates from Michigan shelters, rescues and community outreach organizations. Working committees provide support to advance the mission of the association and its membership.

Membership to MPA is open to nonprofit animal welfare organizations, shelters and rescue groups located in Michigan, as well as to individuals, businesses and corporate supporters. For more information and to become a member, please visit MichiganPet.org.

