Nonprofit Organization 'Recovery-Music' Launching Nationwide Project to Alleviate National Crisis of Addiction

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The organization provides a unique combination of their originally-created songs focused on recovery, as well as a new website to provide a wide range of content to assist addicts, their families, friends and others concerned with the problems of addiction.

The songs are focused on various aspects of recovery. Music has a unique way of communicating & influencing people of all ages - emotionally & intellectually – that other forms of communications such as articles, lectures, advertisements, etc. may not reach as effectively. The songs will be available for free to listen & to download from their website. This is intended to enable as wide a distribution as possible and to maximize the potential benefits to addicts & those concerned about their welfare & the problems they're facing.

They are in the process of developing a top-quality website (Recovery-Music.org), both for providing a way to hear & download the songs, as well as to provide content with credible information, encouragement, & insights that are all oriented toward helping addicts & others interested, concerned & involved with all types of addicts - including alcoholics and drug users.

Data shows that there are more than 20 million addicts in the US. Plus, there are many others who are family, friends, interested service people, etc. - so the 'potential' audience is over 50 million. Also, over one-half of adults have a family history of substance abuse. Recent information shows that most addicts who need treatment don't try to seek it. "So our effort to get them to recognize the need to do that is critical to what can be a life-or-death decision. If we can save one life, our effort will be worth it. But we expect to have a much bigger impact," according to Chip Yunke, founder of Recovery-Music.org.

The organization relies entirely on donations, since it offers everything for free & does not receive any revenue from other services or organizations. They are using the crowdfunding source, Kickstarter, to raise contributions. (Those interested can contact: https:///www.kickstarter.com/profile/recovery-music Or click: https://bit.ly/2OyrOwk.)

"We would greatly appreciate your donation. It will allow us to finalize our songs & our website and provide us the means of accomplishing our mission," according to Yunke.

