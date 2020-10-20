Nonprofit Partnership to End Addiction launches with national campaign featuring music by The Lumineers and podcast hosted by Elizabeth Vargas

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership to End Addiction announced its launch today with a campaign emphasizing the importance of personal connection in addressing our nation's addiction crisis. A 3D-animated series of advertisements features music by Grammy-nominated band The Lumineers. The nonprofit also released a podcast hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and bestselling author Elizabeth Vargas.

"Following the merger of two leading addiction nonprofits, we are now a combined organization helping family members embrace the critical role they play in ending addiction," said Creighton Drury, Chief Executive Officer at Partnership to End Addiction. "When we foster strong connections with loved ones, we see better outcomes in prevention and treatment – and in strengthening families and communities as agents of change in transforming the way our nation addresses addiction."

'Start with Connection' Campaign

Building on a history of iconic public service announcements, the Partnership is seeking to reach parents and caregivers through television, print, radio and digital media. The "Start with Connection" campaign will encourage empathy and understanding, while offering hope and resources to begin conversations. The song "Salt and the Sea" by The Lumineers is from III, a narrative album that explores the destructive impact of addiction in a family. Advertisements will be available in 60-, 30- and 15-second broadcast units and a short-film version for select online distribution.

Watch the short-film version here.

"The loneliness and isolation of the pandemic are exacerbating the addiction crisis at an alarming rate," said Emily Moyer, Chief Marketing Officer at Partnership to End Addiction. "While everyone is talking about physical distancing and wearing masks, we are encouraging family members to begin closing emotional distance in the home."

'Heart of the Matter with Elizabeth Vargas' Podcast

The new podcast features personal conversations about substance use and recovery. Notable early guests include former NBA player Chris Herren, journalist and bestselling author David Sheff, and former U.S. Representative Patrick J. Kennedy. "Heart of the Matter with Elizabeth Vargas" is available on iTunes, Spotify and other major platforms.

"So many of us struggling with addiction are suffering quietly, certain we are alone. We talk about it with hushed tones, fearful of what others may think," said Vargas. "There is tremendous value in connecting with others and sharing our own stories. I hope our podcast inspires others to open up and seek that support from their friends and family."

About Partnership to End Addiction

Partnership to End Addiction is a national nonprofit uniquely positioned to reach, engage and help families impacted by addiction. With decades of experience in research, direct service, communications and partnership-building, we provide families with personalized support and resources — while mobilizing policymakers, researchers and health care professionals to better address addiction systemically on a national scale. For more information, visit drugfree.org.

About The Lumineers

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated band The Lumineers has enjoyed substantial commercial success from the outset. Their 2012 self-titled debut album, which featured the hit single "Ho Hey," is certified triple-platinum. The band's second album, Cleopatra, was #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and is certified platinum. They've had 18 #1 hits on AAA, Alternative and other radio charts, including "Ophelia," which was #1 for an astounding 13 weeks on Triple A radio chart. The Lumineers' latest release, III, is a cinematic piece presented as a narrative in three chapters, with each one centering on one main character, released through Dualtone/Decca Records on September 13, 2019. "Gloria," the album's first single, has proven to be a landmark release for the band, earning critical acclaim while topping the charts at multi-format radio outlets nationwide, including Americana, Adult Alternative and Alternative, spending six consecutive weeks at #1 on the latter chart.

About Elizabeth Vargas

Elizabeth Vargas joined Partnership to End Addiction's board of directors in 2015. She is an Emmy award-winning journalist and host of A&E Investigates. Elizabeth authored the New York Times bestseller "Between Breaths, a Memoir of Panic and Addiction." She broke barriers when she revealed that she had alcohol use disorder during a televised interview in 2014. Elizabeth's parents, brother and sister were supportive of her during her journey to recovery. Today, she continues to share her story to help inspire others.

