Nonprofit Program Director Continues Career of Helping Others

KATY, Texas, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anshu Parashar caught on to her knack for working with people early in her career. As part of a cabin crew in India, she grew to be an expert at customer service, facing thousands of customers a month with a smile. Her favorite part of working in customer service was the chance to interact with children – something Anshu says has always come naturally to her. Upon moving to the United States, she earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Houston and started to volunteer as the program director at a tennis program for children with special needs. The role was close to her heart, as one of her sons is on the autism spectrum. Her volunteer work and prior career experience sparked her to think about how she could incorporate working with children of all learning levels into her next venture. A fellow friend and Kumon Instructor suggested Anshu look into becoming a Kumon franchisee. She is now the Instructor of Kumon of Katy Young Ranch, and is ready to inspire students in the Katy community.

"Kumon isn't just about academics – it's about discipline, resilience, perseverance, and determination," said Anshu Parashar, Instructor of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Katy Young Ranch. "I'm looking forward to instilling those qualities in all of my students, regardless of what their needs or academic level."

Anshu's time as a program director for the tennis nonprofit was very relevant experience, as she handled communications, hiring, marketing, and more for the nonprofit – duties that all Kumon Instructors take on for their centers. Becoming a Kumon franchisee and Instructor is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs with a passion for education. Up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available, along with an extensive network of support. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.

"Developing well rounded human beings is crucial for our society's successful future," said Parashar. "I hope to give to the community everything that I hope for my own kids – especially the drive not to give up when things get tough."

