Nonprofit SafetyNest™ Launches Program to Help Drivers Stay Insured During the Pandemic

The program will help those who are facing financial hardship to stay insured and be better protected from life's uncertainties. Those affected can apply for financial assistance at safetynest.ourbranch.com if they have recently lost a job, are experiencing reduced income, or had their car insurance cancelled. If approved, SafetyNest will arrange for payment to cover or supplement their car insurance premium.

A study conducted by the Insurance Research Council (IRC) found a strong correlation between the unemployment rate and the percent of uninsured drivers, so as unemployment numbers skyrocketed as a result of the pandemic, there is evidence to suggest that the number of uninsured drivers has also increased. "With so many people being impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns and loss of work, we knew that now was the right time for us to make an impact and help our community," said Charlie Wendland, President of SafetyNest. "No one should have to choose between feeding their family and running the extreme risk of being uninsured."

SafetyNest was created to not only help the uninsured secure the coverage they need, but also aid people who experienced a financial disaster that would've been prevented by insurance. The goal of its funding company, startup Branch Insurance, is to leverage the benefits of community so everyone is better protected, which is why SafetyNest works in tandem with Branch to help people get insured and stay insured.

"SafetyNest is a tangible way that Branch lives its values. We believe in getting each other's backs and right now our community needs us to have theirs," said Kelly Fogarty, Head of Operations at Branch.

For more information on this program and how to apply, visit safetynest.ourbranch.com/insurancepayment .

About SafetyNest™

SafetyNest is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity, designed and funded exclusively by Branch Financial, Inc. to provide assistance to those who are un- or underinsured and suffered a financial loss resulting from having too little coverage. SafetyNest was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information about SafetyNest, visit safetynest.ourbranch.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About Branch Insurance

Branch was founded in 2018 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison. Branch taps into the power of community to make insurance accessible and affordable for everyone, utilizing innovative technology makes it easier than ever to save money by bundling Home and Auto Insurance in seconds. Branch Insurance has launched in five states (AZ, IL, MO, OH, and TX) and is underwritten by General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC), an AM Best A+ Financial Rated insurance company and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

