Nonprofit Utopia Launches on Mighty Networks to Develop the Next Generation of Ethical Leaders

CHICAGO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit Utopia informally launches today as a community of emerging nonprofit leaders, designed to provide a safe environment in which members can innovate, speak candidly about the issues and concerns they face on a daily basis, and share ideas and resources. Mighty Networks is a professional networking platform that provides a safe alternative to Facebook and LinkedIn groups.

"Baby Boomers are retiring, and Millennials now make up the largest segment of the workforce," said Valerie F. Leonard, the Founder of Nonprofit Utopia, LLC. There's still a lot of work to be done in our communities, and we can't afford to have a leadership void in the nonprofit sector."

A graduate of the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Leonard is a consultant to nonprofits. She teaches operations management for the UIC Certificate in Nonprofit Management program and hosts the Nonprofit "U" podcast on BlogTalkRadio. "We need a seamless transition of knowledge from one generation of ethical leaders to the next. I will do my share by training 50,000 emerging nonprofit leaders over the next 15 years," Leonard said.

Leonard will be using Mighty Networks to accomplish her goal. Mighty Networks is a professional networking platform that allows users to manage communities through which members can keep their "ear to the ground" on the latest developments with posts, questions, and polls. They can also write articles, submit videos and podcasts and share behind-the-scenes experiences that spark conversations and facilitate connections. Members can take online courses and connect to one another based on geography, job title and their interests.

Mighty Networks was founded by Gina Bianchini, a Silicon Valley veteran, Stanford University graduate, and serial entrepreneur. Prior to starting Mighty Networks, she co-founded Ning with Marc Andreessen. "We're thrilled to power Nonprofit Utopia and the fantastic work that Valerie is doing," said Bianchini.

Using the theme "The Power of Community," Nonprofit Utopia will formally launch from Blue 1647 Tech Innovation Center in Chicago on June 26, 2018, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm., CST. The event will stream live from Facebook on the Nonprofit Utopia page.

