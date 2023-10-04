Nonprofits Accelerate Their Impact with Blackbaud Technology

News provided by

Blackbaud, Inc.

04 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

Blackbaud Customers are Leveraging AI, Engaging Mobile Apps and Robust Data Intelligence
to Gain Efficiencies and Achieve Outcomes

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is helping social impact organizations achieve their missions and reach their outcomes in new and innovative ways. From fundraising to data and analytics capabilities, Blackbaud is delivering essential software that enables teams to create impact.

"We are committed to delivering capabilities that accelerate the impact of our customers, and we're continuously seeking opportunities to innovate," said Todd Lant, chief customer officer, Blackbaud. "These capabilities help organizations operate more efficiently and effectively than ever before. We're amazed by what our customers can accomplish with the right technology in place."

With Blackbaud technology, social impact organizations are maximizing their fundraising potential and more effectively using data.

Customer Spotlight: Grand Canyon Conservancy

Grand Canyon Conservancy provides millions of dollars and countless service hours to support the priorities of Grand Canyon National Park as the park's official philanthropic and collaborative partner. Grand Canyon Conservancy is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and automation provided by Prospect Insights, a powerful tool in Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® to identify major gift prospects and help shape the portfolios of fundraisers. With Prospect Insights, their team was able to automatically generate a list of assigned prospects, review relevant giving and capacity indicators, and remove low likelihood prospects from portfolios all within one modern interface. The software's embedded intelligence can make predictions, set goals and help establish a roadmap.

"Prospect Insights helped me identify the correct constituents to place into gift officer portfolios," said Cassie Chilcutt, prospect research manager. "We can also use the snapshot wealth and giving data within Prospect Insights to make more educated asks of our constituents. Using data in a strategic way helps us save time and money that can go back to support our mission."

Customer Spotlight: Carry The Load

Carry The Load provides active ways to honor the sacrifices made by U.S. military, veterans, first responders and their families. The nonprofit's signature Memorial May campaign features a national relay where thousands of people join the relay team to walk along the 20,000-mile trek across all 48 continental states. Their event team has long relied on Blackbaud TeamRaiser® to power this peer-to-peer fundraising event, and this year, they were able to use Good Move™, the new gamified activity tracking app available through TeamRaiser.

With Good Move, Carry The Load enabled their participants to track their mileage and fundraising progress on an engaging, live leaderboard. Participants who used Good Move overall were more engaged and raised 46% more funds on average than those who didn't. "The Good Move app will expand our reach as a nonprofit and ultimately make a greater impact for those we serve," said President and CEO Stephen Holley, a veteran U.S. Navy Seal who co-founded Carry The Load.

Customer Spotlight: Norfolk SPCA

Norfolk SPCA is one of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the country whose mission is to shelter, treat, rehabilitate and rehome household companion animals. To help achieve this, the Norfolk SPCA leverages Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT to manage its 18,000+ constituent records, drive increased responses for appeals, and engage existing and prospective supporters. Raiser's Edge NXT also provides event management and follow-up tools to help turn attendees of the organization's largest annual fundraising event into supporters.

"We're a very data-driven organization, and Raiser's Edge NXT complements our need to develop specific criteria to build a list of prospective donors for each appeal," said Cara Olsen, donor relations manager. "It helps keep me organized, and I know which donor to target for any type of ask, whether it's a direct ask by an SPCA employee or board member, a direct mail appeal, an event sponsorship or another type of opportunity."

Blackbaud is powering impact for organizations of all shapes and sizes. To learn more, visit www.blackbaud.com/customer-stories

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries
[email protected] 

Forward-looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.

Also from this source

America Ferrera Will Join the Mainstage at Blackbaud's bbcon 2023 Tech Conference

Blackbaud Customers Raise Millions of Dollars for Victims of the Hawaii Wildfires

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.