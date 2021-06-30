Nonprofits Can Benefit from Digital Marketing Too

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptick Marketing has launched a nonprofit digital division to help empower nonprofits with the same digital marketing strategies that businesses use to win the marketplace.

Uptick has a history of helping nonprofits. For several years, cofounders Jason Lovoy and Jerry Brown hosted the annual Magic City Makeover, where nonprofits could win $50,000+ worth of digital marketing services. This inspired them to provide ongoing consulting and services for nonprofit organizations year round.

As a nonprofit, you want the community to KNOW WHO YOU ARE and to SUPPORT YOUR GOOD WORK. The problem is there are THOUSANDS of nonprofits out there! So, how can you stand out from the crowd? The answer is Digital Marketing! Donors, volunteers, and those you serve use their phones, tablets, computers on a daily basis to engage with the world around them. We want to help YOU make a difference. Visit uptickmarketing.com/nonprofit to get started on your custom digital strategy.

Led by nonprofit veteran Anthony "Little Tony" Cooper, this new nonprofit digital division will be devoted to helping nonprofits use business strategies to succeed. Cooper has decades of experience in nonprofit messaging and marketing, rooted in his years at Jimmie Hale Mission and The Foundry, and working as a consultant for multiple other organizations.

Nonprofits need the community to know who they are and how to support the good work they're doing.

The problem is: There are THOUSANDS of nonprofits out there!

Alabama has more than 10,000 registered nonprofits, and the United States has more than a million. Nonprofit leaders find it increasingly difficult to stand out from the ever-growing crowd. More than ever before, they need to find a way to get their message to the right people at the right time, with enough repetition to be remembered.

People today spend a large portion of their lives in front of screens. We live in a digital world, and a nonprofit's "target audience" — donors, volunteers, and those they serve — use phones, tablets, computers every single day to get information and connect with the world around them.

Businesses understand this reality and have found success in the power of digital marketing, but with limited budgets, nonprofits need to be judicious about how they spend resources to further their cause.

With tailored strategies for measurable ROI, a nonprofit leader can be a good steward of their budget, engage the community, and inspire donors.

If a nonprofit leader or board member wants to see how Uptick can help them, they can schedule a free call by visiting uptickmarketing.com/nonprofit.

Uptick Marketing is a digital marketing firm at 2717 3rd Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35233

Media Contact: Jerry Brown, [email protected], (205) 271-8446

