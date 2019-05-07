Nonprofits Can Win Share of $125K in Wind Creek's 'Partners in Progress Video Contest'

WCH Spokesperson, Danielle Sanspree, "Wind Creek is fortunate to be able to give back in our communities and there are so many organizations doing great work. The idea behind this contest is to give nonprofits a platform to tell their stories to a larger audience and then to learn what non-profits people want us to support."

Nonprofits interested in participating have through May 14th to visit the contest website, submit an entry form and upload a short video explaining how they make a difference. Starting May 16th, all qualifying entry videos will be posted on the contest website and voting will begin. The seven nonprofits to receive the most votes by May 31st will win a share of $125,000 according to the list below:

1 st place: $40,000

place: 2 nd place: $30,000

place: 3 rd place: $15,000

place: 4th place – 7th place will each receive $10,000

Sanspree said she hopes people will jump behind the effort by making sure their favorite organizations enter the contest and then by encouraging friends and family to vote. "Nonprofits provide resources that no one else can or will; they stand in the gaps every day. This is a way for us to let them know they aren't standing alone."

To learn more, visit the Wind Creek Hospitality Facebook page and search for Partners in Progress Video Contest. Check out the contest website at https://3bb86cf2.wishpondpages.com/partners-in-progress/.

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ hundreds of area residents.

