Nonprofits Choose ezCheckprinting and Virtual Printer Combo For Best Compatibility with Latest QB Versions

Halfpricesoft.com delivers worry-free blank check printing for nonprofits using QuickBooks and virtual printer technology. Download and test drive today!

REDMOND, Wash., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit organizations can now process payments with greater confidence and efficiency thanks to the enhancements from Halfpricesoft.com offered through ezCheckprinting, paired with its virtual printer software. The team boasts it's compatibility with current versions and some previous versions of QuickBooks, eliminating concerns about interruptions when printing on blank check stock.

QuickBooks/Quicken Clients Are Utilizing ezCheckprinting and Virtual Printer Combo to Print on Blank Check Stock for One Flat Rate Speed Speed

Nonprofits ready to simplify the check printing process are invited to download the latest version of ezCheckprinting today at Halfpricesoft.com and experience seamless QuickBooks integration firsthand.

For nonprofits managing tight budgets and high volumes of transactions, reliable check printing is critical. Compatibility issues between accounting platforms and check printing software have historically caused delays and frustration. With this latest version, clients can confidently print unlimited checks for unlimited companies, directly from QuickBooks using blank stock without disruption.

"Nonprofits need dependable tools they can trust, especially when it comes to financial operations," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "By ensuring seamless compatibility with the latest QuickBooks versions, we're removing a major pain point and helping organizations stay focused on the mission, not the software."

The ezCheckprinting virtual printer works behind the scenes to bridge QuickBooks with blank check stock, allowing users to print professional checks on demand without pre-printed forms. This not only reduces costs but also simplifies inventory management and improves operational flexibility.

Key Benefits for Nonprofits:

Verified compatibility with the latest QuickBooks versions

Print checks on blank stock—no pre-printed forms required

Smooth integration through virtual printer technology

Reduce costs and streamline financial workflows

Reliable performance with no interruption in processing

As nonprofits continue to modernize their financial systems, having dependable, cost-effective tools is essential. ezCheckprinting offers a practical solution that aligns with the evolving needs of organizations seeking efficiency without complexity.

Starting at just $ 149.00 for a single installation, (discounts available for network and multi-installations) ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo is affordable for any US business using QuickBooks and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers. Furthermore, there are never recurring fees or hidden fees associated with the program.

Potential clients are invited to download and test drive the unique features included in ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo and the exceptional features with no cost or obligations.

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable and user-friendly business software solutions for small businesses, accountants, and nonprofit organizations. Its flagship products, including ezCheckprinting, ezPaycheck, and ez1095are designed to streamline financial processes, improve compliance, and reduce operational costs.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com