Nonprofits from Inception Fertility and Caden Lane Team Up to Expand Financial Accessibility to Fertility Care

The Wyatt Foundation and The Conceive Fertility Foundation Partner to Help People Access Fertility Care

HOUSTON, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wyatt Foundation and The Conceive Fertility Foundation announce today a joint partnership that will award $15,000 grants to five individuals/couples who need in vitro fertility (IVF) to build their families. Launching during National Infertility Awareness Week (April 21-27, 2024), this partnership aims to raise awareness, offset treatment costs, and support research for more affordable fertility care options.

The nonprofit arm of Inception Fertility™, the largest provider of fertility services in North America, the Wyatt Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and couples achieve their dream of building a family through assisted reproductive technology (ART). The organization was started by TJ Farnsworth, the founder and CEO of Inception Fertility™, and his wife Margaret Farnsworth, who successfully conceived their first child, Wyatt, through IVF.

"I understand the emotional impact of infertility firsthand and how financial accessibility can compound an already stressful and overwhelming journey," shares Margaret Farnsworth, Executive Director of The Wyatt Foundation. "It is our hope that every aspiring parent who needs fertility services to have a baby can access the treatment they deserve."

The Conceive Fertility Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Caden Lane, a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand of baby products focused around the birth of a child. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Conceive Fertility Foundation aims to support patients who have been impacted by the struggle of infertility through education and grants. Katy Mimari, CEO of Caden Lane, launched The Conceive Fertility Foundation after her own experience with infertility and understanding the financial barriers that prevent some aspiring parents from building their families. A percentage of Caden Lane's profits go to The Conceive Fertility Foundation.

"We are so proud to partner with the Wyatt Foundation to spread awareness about the financial impact on fertility care and help more people break through some of those barriers that would otherwise delay or stop them from getting the quality fertility care they need," says Katy Mimari, CEO of Caden Lane and The Conceive Fertility Foundation. "We walk alongside every person who has experienced the heartbreak of infertility – and haven't given up hope of having a baby."

Each $15,000 grant covers approximately the cost of one IVF cycle, excluding fees for medications or other services such as pregenetic implantation testing (PGT). Grant recipients can go to a clinic of their choosing, but those seeking care at a clinic within The Prelude Network® (Prelude) will receive a 10% discount on their fertility services, which can be used towards medication or other costs. Prelude is the clinical network of Inception and has more than 90 locations throughout California, Florida, Indiana, New York, Philadelphia, Tennessee, Texas, and parts of Western Canada.

Beginning today through Monday, June 3, those interested are encouraged to apply for a grant by visiting yourivfgrant.com, where they can learn more about the application process and requirements. To be considered for a grant, applicants must meet specific criteria, including showing financial need and providing a formal infertility diagnosis. Grant recipients will be announced on Monday, June 17, 2024.

About The Wyatt Foundation

The Wyatt Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and couples achieve their dream of building a family through assisted reproductive technology (ART) by reducing the financial barriers to IVF through scholarships awarded based on financial need and clinical factors determining potential success. The foundation has two main goals: to provide financial assistance to individuals and couples who cannot afford fertility treatments and to fund research in the field of infertility.

The organization was started by TJ Farnsworth the founder and CEO of Inception Fertility™ and his wife Margaret who successfully conceived their first child through IVF. Upon the birth of their son Wyatt, TJ reflected back on his family's experience as patients. He realized that many aspiring parents were carrying the same emotional burden that he and his wife had—and that few fertility clinics took a holistic approach to consider the physical, psychological, financial and mental aspects of infertility. To learn more please visit: https://inceptionfertility.com/wyatt-foundation/.

About The Conceive Fertility Foundation

Founded by Katy Mimari, CEO of Caden Lane, The Conceive Fertility Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to supporting individuals affected by infertility through education and grants. Despite insurance covering diagnostics, treatment costs are a significant financial burden and Conceive Fertility is a non-profit organization that exists to help couples who are struggling to conceive. A portion of sales from Caden Lane go to support the mission of The Conceive Fertility Foundation. To learn more please visit: https://conceivefertilityfoundation.com/.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has more than 90 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Those clinics within Prelude include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility McAllen (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); Center for Reproductive Medicine (Florida); Indiana Fertility Institute (Indiana); IVFMD (Florida); Main Line Fertility (Pennsylvania); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); NYU Langone RSNY (New York); Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (Canada); Pacific Fertility Center (California); Regional Fertility Program (Canada); Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia); Tennessee Fertility Institute (Tennessee), and The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida).

