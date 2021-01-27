Nonprofits Race to Meet Digital Marketing Needs of a New Normal

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the 2020-2021 Nonprofit Digital Marketing Benchmark Report, conducted by TechSoup and Tapp Networks, unveil the disruptive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report details how nonprofits are struggling to refocus their outreach efforts to the new digital normal of website automation, social media, online advertising, and content marketing.

The report unveils the key digital communication challenges facing nonprofits and offers strategies for them to adjust their efforts to the new pandemic normal.

Benchmark Report Tapp Networks & TechSoup Logos

"COVID-19 is accelerating the digital transformation within the nonprofit sector," said Joseph DiGiovanni, Co-Founder of Tapp Networks. "This new report provides key insights into the sector's increased focus and investment into the opportunities digital marketing provides. We hope that these benchmarks will additionally serve as an inspiration for charities who have struggled to move beyond the traditional mindset of print, in-person events, and analog website communications. The report also offers practical advice on how nonprofits can adopt more modern mobile, virtual, and digital tools to effectively engage their members, funders, and communities."

Summary of Findings:

Websites: 43% of responding nonprofits are planning to relaunch their website within a year to better attract funding and followers in 2021.

43% of responding nonprofits are planning to relaunch their website within a year to better attract funding and followers in 2021. Online Advertising: 77% of nonprofits are not investing in digital advertising although free Google Ad Grants of up to US$10,000 a month are available to qualified organizations.

77% of nonprofits are not investing in digital advertising although free Google Ad Grants of up to a month are available to qualified organizations. Content Marketing: Nearly 70% of nonprofits are not blogging and missing out on the opportunity to leverage content to improve their search engine optimization (SEO) and site traffic.

Nearly 70% of nonprofits are not blogging and missing out on the opportunity to leverage content to improve their search engine optimization (SEO) and site traffic. Email Marketing: 70% of the nonprofits do not have an outlined email marketing strategy, which is critical to achieving fundraising success.

70% of the nonprofits do not have an outlined email marketing strategy, which is critical to achieving fundraising success. Marketing Technology: Over 50% of nonprofits are not using a customer relationship management system (CRM) or automation tools to effectively engage their donors, volunteers, and members.

The 2020-2021 Digital Marketing Benchmark Report's findings are based on responses from over 250 U.S. nonprofits from Q2-Q3 2020. The Benchmark Report can be downloaded at

https://page.techsoup.org/2020-2021-nonprofit-digital-marketing-benchmark-report .

TechSoup equips changemakers with transformative technology solutions and skills they need to improve lives globally and locally. TechSoup partners with 69 of the world's leading civil society organizations to improve lives globally through the use of technology. These partners jointly manage a range of capacity-building programs that serve communities in nearly every country of the world.

Tapp Networks, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is a mission-driven marketing and technology agency serving organizations seeking to address the world's greatest challenges through digital transformation. For more information, go to www.TappNetwork.com or visit our Nonprofit Digital Marketing Resource Center on TechSoup.

Contacts:

For TechSoup:

Shannon Cherry

[email protected]

For Tapp Networks:

Joseph DiGiovanni

[email protected]

610-331-7510

SOURCE Tapp Networks & TechSoup