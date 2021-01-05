Nonprofits Raised $1 Billion in 2020 on Classy Platform

"Ten years ago it was hard to imagine Classy empowering over 6,000 nonprofits to raise $1 billion (and growing) in a single year," said Scot Chisholm, co-founder and CEO of Classy. "When I look back on 2020, I'll remember it as the year donors stepped up in a huge way, and nonprofits overcame immense challenges when the world needed them most. Our promise to the social sector is that Classy will continue to put our nonprofit customers first, so they can move their missions forward for the next decade and beyond."

Nonprofits on the Classy platform raised $288 million in December alone, an 84% increase compared to 2019, and donors have committed over $14 million in monthly recurring donations. Through recurring donations, Classy's nonprofit customers will have $168 million in annual recurring revenue as they head into the new year. Classy research shows when donors "subscribe" to giving to a nonprofit regularly, their donations are over five times more valuable to the organization.* This reliable revenue means nonprofits can worry less about fundraising month to month and focus more on making the biggest social impact for their causes.

Classy was born out of the desire to do fundraising differently, when co-founder, Scot Chisholm, and a group of friends wanted to raise money for cancer research in honor of Chisholm's mother, who was a two-time breast cancer survivor. What started as a pub crawl to raise funds for the American Cancer Society soon turned into dozens of fundraising events that benefited local nonprofit organizations and engaged young people in philanthropy in new ways.

Through this experience, the team at Classy realized that the overall experience of giving needed to be improved for the next generations of philanthropists and set off to build an online fundraising platform that would modernize giving. In January 2011, five years after the original charity pub crawl, Classy pivoted from hosting fundraising events to being a full-time software developer and fundraising platform with the mission to mobilize and empower the world for good. This vision of creating an improved giving experience for every cause-based organization in the world is one that still propels the company forward today.

