Nonprofits Receive $900,000 in Funding from Tufts Health Plan Foundation to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan Foundation today announced 64 community organizations will share $900,000 in funding to help in on-going COVID-19 response efforts. The nonprofit organizations focus on urgent needs in communities, especially those disproportionately affected by the virus. The funding, first announced in June, is in addition to the $1 million in COVID-19-related grants awarded earlier this year.

"Nonprofit organizations continue to face significant challenges as they respond to current needs, prepare for colder weather and address changing conditions," said Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan. "Our Foundation understands the vital role these organizations play in improving community health and remains committed to bolstering their capacity."

The grants support organizations working to address basic needs like food access, housing assistance, and other fundamental supports to help people stay safe and healthy. The funding will go to organizations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

"We are proud to support organizations that are most in touch with community needs," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan. "We recognize the overwhelming impact COVID-19 is having in communities of color is the result of generations of social and economic inequities, reinforced by systemic racism."

A new report How Innovative Community Responses to COVID-19 Support Healthy Aging highlights strategies employed by communities during the pandemic and offers recommendations for stronger responses moving forward. Released last month, the report is the result of a collaboration between the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs, the Massachusetts Healthy Aging Collaborative and FSG. It was funded by Tufts Health Plan Foundation.

In addition, the Foundation also offered a two-for-one match for donations by Tufts Health Plan employees and board members to nonprofits affected by COVID-19 and those working for racial justice. From March through August, an additional $400,000 went to community organizations through this program.

Connecticut: $210,000

Center for Food Equity and Economic Development - Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport : $20,000

: Center for Medicare Advocacy: $10,000

Community Dining Room: $10,000

DataHaven: $10,000

Fairfield County's Community Foundation, Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund: $10,000

Community Foundation, Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund: Make the Road Connecticut: $10,000

Naugatuck Valley Project: $10,000

New Britain Roots: $20,000

Partnership for Strong Communities: $20,000

Telehealth Access for Seniors: $10,000

The New American Dream Foundation: $10,000

United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut , statewide and local COVID-19 funds: $50,000

, statewide and local COVID-19 funds: United Way of Western Connecticut : $10,000

: Yoga4Change: $10,000

Massachusetts: $340,000

Advocates: $10,000

Arc of Massachusetts : $20,000

: Asian Community Development Corporation: $15,000

Autism Sprinter: $10,000

Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Neighbor-to-Neighbor fund: $25,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County : $10,000

: Boston Missionary Baptist Community Center: $20,000

Breaktime: $10,000

Caritas Communities: $10,000

Community Teamwork, Inc.: $20,000

Health Imperatives: $10,000

HomeStart: $15,000

Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, Inc. (IBA): $10,000

Justice Resource Institute: $20,000

Lawrence Community Works: $10,000

L.U.K. Crisis Center, Inc.: $15,000

Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless: $30,000

Mill City Grows: $10,000

Revitalize Community Development Corporation: $20,000

Rian Immigrant Center: $25,000

South Shore Community Action Council: $15,000

Southeast Asian Coalition of Central Massachusetts : $10,000

New Hampshire: $165,000

ALDA-Seacoast NH: $10,000

Catholic Charities New Hampshire - New Hampshire Food Bank: $20,000

Catholic Charities New Hampshire - The CareGivers: $15,000

Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association: $15,000

Farmsteads of New England: $10,000

Gibson Center for Senior Services: $10,000

Grafton County Senior Citizens Council: $10,000

Granite State Independent Living: $10,000

Greater Sullivan Strong : $10,000 (Public Health Council of the Upper Valley serves as the fiscal agent)

: Monadnock Family Services: $10,000

Seacoast Mental Health Center: $10,000

Spark the Dream: $10,000

St. Joseph Community Services: $15,000

Upper Valley Strong: $10,000 (Upper Valley Haven serves as the fiscal agent)

Rhode Island: $185,000

Boys Town New England: $10,000

Center for Southeast Asians: $10,000

Child and Family Rhode Island: $10,000

Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic: $20,000

Family Service of Rhode Island : $10,000

: Higher Ground International: $10,000

Interfaith Counseling Center Rhode Island : $10,000

: Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island : $15,000

: Rhode Island Community Food Bank: $30,000

St. Martin de Porres Center: $10,000

de Porres Center: Trinity Tabernacle Church: $20,000

The Rhode Island Minority Elder Task Force: $10,000

Thundermist Health Center: $10,000

Westbay Community Action: $10,000

About Tufts Health Plan Foundation

Established in 2008, Tufts Health Plan Foundation supports the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve. The Foundation has given more than $40 million to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island nonprofits that promote healthy living with an emphasis on older people and will give more than $5 million to community organizations this year. The Foundation began funding in New Hampshire in 2016 and in Connecticut in 2019. Tufts Health Plan Foundation funds programs that move communities toward implementing age-friendly policies and practices that are relevant, focus on older people, and include them in community solutions. Visit www.tuftshealthplanfoundation.org for grant program information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram.

*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.

**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020

***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.

CONTACT

Alrie McNiff Daniels

617-301-2715

[email protected]

Kathleen Makela

617-480-9590

[email protected]

SOURCE Tufts Health Plan Foundation

Related Links

https://www.tuftshealthplanfoundation.org

