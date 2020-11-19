Nonprofits Receive $900,000 in Funding from Tufts Health Plan Foundation to Address COVID-19 Pandemic
Grants support organizations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut
Nov 19, 2020, 11:07 ET
WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan Foundation today announced 64 community organizations will share $900,000 in funding to help in on-going COVID-19 response efforts. The nonprofit organizations focus on urgent needs in communities, especially those disproportionately affected by the virus. The funding, first announced in June, is in addition to the $1 million in COVID-19-related grants awarded earlier this year.
"Nonprofit organizations continue to face significant challenges as they respond to current needs, prepare for colder weather and address changing conditions," said Tom Croswell, president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan. "Our Foundation understands the vital role these organizations play in improving community health and remains committed to bolstering their capacity."
The grants support organizations working to address basic needs like food access, housing assistance, and other fundamental supports to help people stay safe and healthy. The funding will go to organizations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut.
"We are proud to support organizations that are most in touch with community needs," said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan. "We recognize the overwhelming impact COVID-19 is having in communities of color is the result of generations of social and economic inequities, reinforced by systemic racism."
A new report How Innovative Community Responses to COVID-19 Support Healthy Aging highlights strategies employed by communities during the pandemic and offers recommendations for stronger responses moving forward. Released last month, the report is the result of a collaboration between the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs, the Massachusetts Healthy Aging Collaborative and FSG. It was funded by Tufts Health Plan Foundation.
In addition, the Foundation also offered a two-for-one match for donations by Tufts Health Plan employees and board members to nonprofits affected by COVID-19 and those working for racial justice. From March through August, an additional $400,000 went to community organizations through this program.
Connecticut: $210,000
- Center for Food Equity and Economic Development - Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport: $20,000
- Center for Medicare Advocacy: $10,000
- Community Dining Room: $10,000
- DataHaven: $10,000
- Fairfield County's Community Foundation, Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund: $10,000
- Make the Road Connecticut: $10,000
- Naugatuck Valley Project: $10,000
- New Britain Roots: $20,000
- Partnership for Strong Communities: $20,000
- Telehealth Access for Seniors: $10,000
- The New American Dream Foundation: $10,000
- United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, statewide and local COVID-19 funds: $50,000
- United Way of Western Connecticut: $10,000
- Yoga4Change: $10,000
Massachusetts: $340,000
- Advocates: $10,000
- Arc of Massachusetts: $20,000
- Asian Community Development Corporation: $15,000
- Autism Sprinter: $10,000
- Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Neighbor-to-Neighbor fund: $25,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County: $10,000
- Boston Missionary Baptist Community Center: $20,000
- Breaktime: $10,000
- Caritas Communities: $10,000
- Community Teamwork, Inc.: $20,000
- Health Imperatives: $10,000
- HomeStart: $15,000
- Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, Inc. (IBA): $10,000
- Justice Resource Institute: $20,000
- Lawrence Community Works: $10,000
- L.U.K. Crisis Center, Inc.: $15,000
- Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless: $30,000
- Mill City Grows: $10,000
- Revitalize Community Development Corporation: $20,000
- Rian Immigrant Center: $25,000
- South Shore Community Action Council: $15,000
- Southeast Asian Coalition of Central Massachusetts: $10,000
New Hampshire: $165,000
- ALDA-Seacoast NH: $10,000
- Catholic Charities New Hampshire - New Hampshire Food Bank: $20,000
- Catholic Charities New Hampshire - The CareGivers: $15,000
- Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association: $15,000
- Farmsteads of New England: $10,000
- Gibson Center for Senior Services: $10,000
- Grafton County Senior Citizens Council: $10,000
- Granite State Independent Living: $10,000
- Greater Sullivan Strong: $10,000 (Public Health Council of the Upper Valley serves as the fiscal agent)
- Monadnock Family Services: $10,000
- Seacoast Mental Health Center: $10,000
- Spark the Dream: $10,000
- St. Joseph Community Services: $15,000
- Upper Valley Strong: $10,000 (Upper Valley Haven serves as the fiscal agent)
Rhode Island: $185,000
- Boys Town New England: $10,000
- Center for Southeast Asians: $10,000
- Child and Family Rhode Island: $10,000
- Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic: $20,000
- Family Service of Rhode Island: $10,000
- Higher Ground International: $10,000
- Interfaith Counseling Center Rhode Island: $10,000
- Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island: $15,000
- Rhode Island Community Food Bank: $30,000
- St. Martin de Porres Center: $10,000
- Trinity Tabernacle Church: $20,000
- The Rhode Island Minority Elder Task Force: $10,000
- Thundermist Health Center: $10,000
- Westbay Community Action: $10,000
About Tufts Health Plan Foundation
Established in 2008, Tufts Health Plan Foundation supports the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve. The Foundation has given more than $40 million to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island nonprofits that promote healthy living with an emphasis on older people and will give more than $5 million to community organizations this year. The Foundation began funding in New Hampshire in 2016 and in Connecticut in 2019. Tufts Health Plan Foundation funds programs that move communities toward implementing age-friendly policies and practices that are relevant, focus on older people, and include them in community solutions. Visit www.tuftshealthplanfoundation.org for grant program information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
About Tufts Health Plan
Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.16 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Connecticut through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance. We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.* Our commercial HMO/POS and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 – the highest rating possible – by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).** Our Medicaid plan is rated 4.5 out of a possible 5.***
To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit www.tuftshealthplan.com/whatwedo. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.
*Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.
**NCQA's Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019–2020
***NCQA's Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.
CONTACT
Alrie McNiff Daniels
617-301-2715
[email protected]
Kathleen Makela
617-480-9590
[email protected]
SOURCE Tufts Health Plan Foundation