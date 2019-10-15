Nonprofit's Service to Military Families Earns Selection for Department of Defense Military Family Readiness Council

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) announced today that executive director, Shannon Razsadin, was selected for the Department of Defense Military Family Readiness Council. The recognition comes as MFAN fields the 2019 Military Family Support Programming Survey — a scientific research effort designed to understand the experiences of military and veteran families worldwide.

The Department of Defense Military Readiness Council is a federally mandated advisory committee that reviews, evaluates and monitors military readiness policies, programs, plans and initiatives. It provides independent service to the Secretary of Defense and the four congressional defense committees. MFAN is one of three organizations representing military or veteran service organizations.

In February 2019, MFAN reported findings to the United States Senate Armed Services Committee after nearly 17,000 military families responded with negative satisfaction rates for their on-base housing conditions. A second report in May 2019 further detailed stories about a lack of maintenance repairs, mold growth, and structural instabilities at more than 160 military bases across the country.

"While only 1% of Americans serve in the armed services, we all know and care about someone who has worn the uniform, who wears the uniform, or who will wear the uniform. This should be personal to everyone. We all owe a debt to those who volunteer so others don't have to," said Razsadin.

Razsadin's husband is active duty and currently serves as the Commanding Officer of the Naval Operational Support Center in Newport, RI. They have 2 young children

San Diego residents Rory Brosius and Libby Jamison serve on the Board of Directors and Board of Advisors, respectively. "I made the decision to join the MFAN leadership in 2018," said Brosius. "The authenticity and rigor that MFAN brings to the military and veteran community cannot be overstated. The fact that Razsadin is an active duty spouse and a key leader in this community make her the perfect fit for this council."

"Supporting military families is personal for me," said Razsadin. "My hope is that the work we are doing will have immediate and long-lasting impact on those who serve, those who will serve, their families, and their communities."

Learn more about the Military Family Advisory Network and the Department of Defense Military Family Readiness Council.

About MFAN: The Military Family Advisory Network is the authentic voice of the modern military family and the bridge that connects military families to the resources, people and information they depend on to successfully navigate all phases of military life. To learn more about MFAN, visit www.militaryfamilyadvisorynetwork.org.

SOURCE Military Family Advisory Network

Related Links

https://militaryfamilyadvisorynetwork.org

