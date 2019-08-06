Nonstop Administration & Insurance Services, Inc., Announces Partnership between California Primary Care Association (CPCA) And Community Health Ventures (CHV)

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc. (Nonstop), a nontraditional health insurance broker committed to reducing barriers to quality, affordable healthcare through first dollar coverage, is announcing a new alignment of like-minded organizations committed to helping California community health centers (CHCs) create an even bigger impact on the communities they serve. The new partnership is between the California Primary Care Association (CPCA) and Community Health Ventures (CHV) – an affiliate of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC). Nonstop is the chosen health care solution of CHV's Value in Benefits (ViB) program. While CPCA has an existing relationship with NACHC, this first-ever agreement between CPCA and CHV is the catalyst for CPCA to share innovative solutions through health insurance broker Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc.

Nonstop is an innovative full-service broker that delivers health insurance solutions to community health centers that allows for the best plan at the most competitive price. Nonstop focuses on first dollar coverage which results in reduced or eliminated employee out-of-pocket expenses, which helps CHCs to stay competitive as employers. The Nonstop Wellness program is a proprietary health insurance product designed for health centers with 50 or more employees who utilize benefits. Nonstop's solutions allow health centers to offer rich benefits at a lower price point than traditional health insurance plans while reducing administrative burdens, lowering operational costs and strengthening recruitment and retention strategies.

"We believe that no one should go without high-quality, affordable healthcare –especially CHC employees," said David Sloves, CEO of Nonstop. "In 2018, Nonstop Wellness helped our clients reduce premiums by more than $20 million and save their workforce more than $5 million in out-of-pocket costs, leading to increased staff retention and opportunities for program development. We are excited to expand Nonstop Wellness to more CHCs across California, where we already have a strong and proven presence, through this valuable partnership between CPCA and CHV."

"Through this partnership, CPCA is excited about the potential for CHCs to provide their staff with quality benefits for less than they could through a traditional plan, which makes it easier for CHCs to recruit and retain staff and increase health equity within their workforce," said Carmela Castellano-Garcia, President and CEO of CPCA. "This year we are celebrating our 25th Anniversary as an organization and in that time we have worked to offer CHCs in California valuable products and services to ensure their ability to best serve their communities. We are excited about this partnership and the new benefits available to CPCA members."

"CHV is tasked with creating solutions to the economic pressures facing today's health centers. Since I joined CHV in 2001, I've heard many health center leaders express their desire that we develop a program to help lower the costs of providing employee benefits," said Danny Hawkins, Senior Vice President of Community Health Ventures. "We are thrilled to partner with CPCA to enable access to Nonstop and its innovative and cost-effective health insurance solutions. Nonstop's mission is to provide quality, affordable healthcare for everyone is perfectly aligned with our health centers' missions to ensure no one goes without the medical services they need."

About CPCA

The California Primary Care Association (CPCA) is the statewide leader and recognized voice representing the interests of California's community clinics and health centers (CHCs) and their patients. The association represents more than 1,300 not-for-profit CHCs who provide comprehensive, quality health care services, particularly for low-income, uninsured and underserved Californians, who might otherwise not have access to health care. For more information about CPCA, please visit www.cpca.org .

About CHV

CHV is the business development affiliate of the NACHC. Founded in 2000, CHV was created under the direction of health center leadership and is tasked with creating solutions to the tremendous economic pressures facing today's health centers. By negotiating group purchasing agreements that achieve better pricing, service, and contractual terms for the products and services health centers use on a daily basis, CHV helps health centers reduce costs and remain competitive.

About NACHC

Founded in 1970, NACHC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance and expand access to quality, community-responsive health care for America's medically underserved and uninsured. NACHC represents the nation's network of over 1,250 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), which serve over 24 million people through over 9,000 sites located in all of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam.

About Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc.

Through NACHC's Value in Benefits (ViB) Program, Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc. is proudly changing the way health centers and their employees access healthcare with their health insurance solution, Nonstop Wellness. The Nonstop Wellness program decreases the annual costs of healthcare for community health centers while reducing or eliminating deductible costs, copays, and coinsurance. Nonstop's mission is to ensure CHC's growth and sustainability – starting with the health and well-being of their employees. Learn more at nonstopwellness.com

