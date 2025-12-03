Nonstop Health Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Security

DLC, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonstop Health®, a leader in innovative health benefits solutions for employers, announced recently that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, an internationally recognized standard of excellence that affirms the company's commitment to quality, security, and operational efficiency.

The ISO 27001 certification was awarded following a comprehensive audit conducted by an independent third-party organization. This credential verifies that Nonstop Health's management systems meet the stringent requirements established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)—the global benchmark for business quality and compliance.

"Earning ISO 27001 certification reflects our unwavering commitment to our clients and members," said Paymon Farazi, CEO, Nonstop Health. "It demonstrates that our systems are built on trust, accountability, and continuous improvement—values that are essential in healthcare today."

This milestone strengthens Nonstop Health's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking alternative funding solutions and high-performing health benefits strategies. ISO 27001 certification enhances the company's credibility, reinforces data security practices, and aligns with Nonstop's ongoing mission to redefine how employers provide accessible, sustainable healthcare.

About Nonstop Health

Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc. is changing healthcare access and affordability for companies across the country. With its innovative solution, Nonstop dramatically reduces—or outright eliminates—employee and family member out-of-pocket costs. Nonstop Health saves companies an average of 8–10% on premiums, and does not require changes to brokers, carriers, or providers. It's not too good to be true—it's just the way it should be. To learn more about Nonstop Health, visit nonstophealth.com .

SOURCE Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc.