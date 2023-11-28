Nonwoven Filtration Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 8.4 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Nonwoven Filtration Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.9% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 8.4 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the nonwoven filtration market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 8.4 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 4.9% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Nonwoven Filtration Market

The nonwoven filtration market is segmented based on application type, web-formation type, material type, and region.

Based on application type - The nonwoven filtration market is segmented into Air filtration and Liquid filtration. Air filtration is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The factors include the increasing demand for automobiles, HVAC appliances, indoor air purifiers in residential and commercial buildings, and face and surgical masks. The rising concerns regarding air pollution have further contributed to the demand for effective filtration solutions.

Additionally, government regulations, such as LEED Certification, ENERGY STAR, Indian Green Building Council, and European Union (EU) Emission Standards, have played a pivotal role in driving the adoption of filtration systems to ensure better air quality.

Based on material type - The nonwoven filtration market is segmented into Polyester, Polypropylene, Nylon, Fiberglass, Bicomponent PET/coPET fiber, Bicomponent PET/PE fiber, Bicomponent PP/co-PP fiber, and Others. Polyester is expected to be predominant in the market. Polyester fibers possess remarkable strength and durability, enabling them to endure demanding filtration processes without compromising their integrity.

This durability ensures that the filtration fabric maintains its efficiency and longevity. Polyester also exhibits exceptional resistance to chemicals, abrasion, and moisture, which are critical factors in filtration applications. It retains its performance even under harsh conditions, guaranteeing consistent and reliable filtration performance over an extended period.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to sustain its position as the market with the highest growth rate, demonstrating continued rapid expansion during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

China and India are home to a large number of major companies in the nonwoven filtration market. Renowned companies like Freudenberg, Berry Global Inc., and Ahlström Munksjo have a strong presence in these markets.

and are home to a large number of major companies in the nonwoven filtration market. Renowned companies like Freudenberg, Berry Global Inc., and Ahlström Munksjo have a strong presence in these markets. Additionally, there are several local firms, such as Xinlong Holding , Tianjin TEDA Filters Co Ltd, Zhejiang Jiarui Filtration Technology Co Ltd, Ginni Spectra Pvt Ltd, Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd, and Foshan Nanhai Beautiful Nonwoven Co Ltd., that contribute significantly to the industry's growth. These companies collectively fuel the expansion of the nonwoven filtration market in the region.

, Tianjin TEDA Filters Co Ltd, Zhejiang Jiarui Filtration Technology Co Ltd, Ginni Spectra Pvt Ltd, Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd, and Foshan Nanhai Beautiful Nonwoven Co Ltd., that contribute significantly to the industry's growth. These companies collectively fuel the expansion of the nonwoven filtration market in the region. The presence of significant automotive companies, such as Tata Motors Limited, BYD Auto Co Ltd, Ashok Leyland Limited, and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, ensures a sustained demand for nonwoven filtration fabrics.

Nonwoven Filtration Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

As the automotive industry, surgical mask market, air purifier sector, and HVAC sales have witnessed a significant rise in demand.

This increase can be attributed to growing awareness about air and water pollution concerns. In response, regulatory bodies have implemented measures to maintain proper water and air quality standards.

Top 10 Companies in the Nonwoven Filtration Market?

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the nonwoven filtration market:

Freudenberg

Ahlström Munksjo

Berry Global Inc

Gessner (Mativ)

Hollingsworth & Vose

Alekegen

Asahi Kasei Corporation

SANDLER NONWOVEN CORPORATION

Welspun Advanced Textiles

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the Nonwoven Filtration Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

