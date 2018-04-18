Noo Nectar liquid nootropic stack with more than 20 nutrient-rich ingredients expanding distribution in U.S.

"Noo Nectar is a medium where neuroscience meets superfoods," Noo Nectar CEO and co-founder of Josh Walters said. "The key to cognitive function is properly nourishing the brain. The right combination of nootropic ingredients gives your brain the precursors needed to produce more neurotransmitters. It helps people live up to their potential."

The popularity of nootropics, otherwise known as "smart drugs," has risen steadily since the 1970s, moving from Silicon Valley to mainstream appeal. Nootropics were popularized by a movement of self-identified brain hackers, who often use fasting, diet, Bulletproof coffee and other techniques to improve cognition. Today, nootropics are one of the fastest growing health supplement categories in the U.S., designed to protect the brain and boost its performance.

"Noo Nectar wont show up at the gym for you, but it will provide you a spark," co-founder David Walters said. "It provides the sustainable energy to work out, motivation to follow a diet, and it helps make you more productive at work — it unleashes your potential."

Epinephrine and norepinephrine are catecholamine ingredients, crucial for fight-or-flight response. Epinephrine, commonly known as adrenaline, affects energy, strength and alertness. Norepinephrine affects awareness, memory formation and concentration.

Dopamine, another catecholamine, plays a major role in reward-motivated behavior. It affects mood, energy and productivity, and is a key chemical responsible for happiness.

Acetylcholine is an organic chemical crucial to the body's motor system. Acetylcholine is released to signal muscle contractions, and has additional neural pathways related to focus, memory and neural communication.

Noo Nectar is made entirely of nontoxic ingredients, and does not contain caffeine or artificial sweeteners. Each bottle is ready to use – simply drink after waking up, before a competition or long video gaming session, or when in need of a mental boost.

For more information on Noo Nectar, visit www.noonectar.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Shaun Cox, 561-544-0719

shaun@inhealthmedia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noo-nectar-liquid-nootropic-stack-with-more-than-20-nutrient-rich-ingredients-expanding-distribution-in-us-300631849.html

SOURCE Noo Nectar

Related Links

https://noonectar.com

